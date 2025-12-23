Martha Stewart joins Snoop Dogg as minority owner of Swansea soccer club

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 23, 2025 at 2:55 p.m.

 
FILE - Snoop Dogg, left, and Martha Stewart attend the Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York.

FILE - Snoop Dogg, left, and Martha Stewart attend the Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SWANSEA, Wales — Martha Stewart has joined pal Snoop Dogg as a minority owner of Welsh soccer team Swansea.

The former Premier League club, which plays in the English second division, didn't disclose financial details in Tuesday's announcement about the American businesswoman and media personality.

Stewart, 84, was in attendance last Friday for Swansea's 2-1 home victory over Wrexham — that other unheralded team from Wales that has made headlines through celebrity ownership.

"Martha is a close friend of Snoop Dogg and she came to the Wrexham game as our guest," owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen wrote in a message to fans.

"But we are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America's leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club."

Snoop Dogg joined the club as a co-owner and investor in July.

Stewart wasn't quoted in the club's announcement and hasn't commented on her social media platforms.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  