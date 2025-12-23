Navajo police arrest suspected drunken driver after deadly crash ahead of Christmas parade

By Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 23, 2025 at 12:51 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 23, 2025 at 12:35 p.m.

 
Navajo Nation police said a suspected drunken driver struck bystanders who were waiting for a Christmas parade to start, killing one and injuring three others.

Navajo Nation police said a suspected drunken driver struck bystanders who were waiting for a Christmas parade to start, killing one and injuring three others. (Zef Art, Adobe Stock)

Save Story

KAYENTA, Ariz. — Navajo Nation police said a suspected drunken driver struck bystanders who were waiting for a Christmas parade to start, killing one and injuring three others.

The crash happened Monday evening in Kayenta, just south of Monument Valley in northeastern Arizona, as spectators gathered for the annual community-sponsored event. The Navajo Police Department's Kayenta District had officers patrolling the area, but the driver accessed the parade route and hit the bystanders and damaged parked vehicles and other property.

The driver was arrested, but authorities did not provide any details about the suspect or the victims.

The Navajo Police Department said the investigation was ongoing.

Prayers were shared by tribal members on social media, with many pleading for people to stop drinking and driving. The Navajo Nation prohibits the sale or consumption of alcohol, with very limited exceptions.

Navajo President Buu Nygren described it as a time for compassion and prayer, saying the Christmas parade was meant to bring joy to the community.

"No one should have to experience tragedy during a season meant for love and togetherness," he said in a statement.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

U.S.Police & Courts
Associated Press

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  