After Blue Moon roof collapse, The Suites of Lava Hot Springs reopens

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho — The Suites of Lava Hot Springs has reopened following a full renovation prompted by damage from the March 2023 collapse of the roof of the popular Blue Moon Bar & Grill next door.

Local architect Greg Croft of Idaho Falls and his wife, local realtor Brittney Croft, owners of the historic downtown property, said the reopening marks the completion of an extensive transformation that blends the building's early 20th-century character with modern upgrades.

The couple purchased the building about a year before the Blue Moon incident and had already begun renovating one room when the bar's roof gave way, causing significant damage to their building and the shared brick wall.

After getting through what the Crofts describe as "challenges with the insurance companies," the building was gutted to the studs, with new plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems installed throughout.

The roof and trusses were replaced, increasing ceiling heights from roughly 7–8 feet to approximately 9–11 feet in the second-floor units.

Built in 1920, the hotel's renovation preserved key historic elements, including the original brick masonry referred to as the "party wall," while modernizing every aspect of the interior.

"We saw the exposed brick and wanted to highlight its different elements," Greg said. "Our goal was to create a place that feels fresh and modern yet remains authentic to the spirit of Lava Hot Springs, a space where guests can unwind, explore, and feel at home."

Classic brick surrounds a high-tech TV in the Idaho Falls–themed suite at The Suites of Lava Hot Springs. (Photo: Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com)

The renovation expanded the property from 10 to 12 suites, each named after an Idaho town and designed with a minimalist aesthetic inspired by the state's landscapes. Seven units now include kitchenettes for extended stays.

Additional upgrades include refreshed bathrooms and kitchens with quartz countertops, keyless contactless entry, self-check-in technology, wireless internet throughout the building, and two televisions in each suite.

The former gift shop was also repurposed into a small-group room that guests can rent for daytime activities or business retreats. The space comfortably seats seven people.

Owners of The Suites of Lava Hot Springs: Greg and Brittney Croft. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

The Crofts say guests can expect a quiet, residential atmosphere paired with the flexibility of short-term rentals, making the suites well-suited for families, couples, and small groups.

The suites are within walking distance of Lava Hot Springs' swimming pool and hot pools, restaurants, river tubing and other outdoor recreation.

"Accommodations are a big thing around Lava," Brittney said. "We hope this adds value to the local economy and helps bring in new businesses and opportunities to the community."

For more pictures and information or to book a stay, visit suitesoflava.com