7 Questions With Emmy explores holiday magic at the Grand America Hotel

Today I'm at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, chatting with Executive Pastry Chef Xavier Baudinet and Jonnie Hartman, an artist who designed the Holiday Window Stroll at the hotel.

The theme for this year's window display is "Songs of the Season." The story follows Tux the Penguin and each window presentation is focused on a Christmas song.

The hotel also has a cherished annual holiday tradition featuring a magnificent gingerbread house display that was crafted by Chef Xavier. Many consider this Utah's most over-the-top gingerbread house display, and for over a decade, Chef Xavier has transformed the hotel's lobby with a towering, elaborately decorated gingerbread creation.

Here is what I asked Chef Xavier:

How long does it take you to make the gingerbread display?

When do you begin to plan for the presentation and how do you make it different?

What is the best thing about your job?

Why should people come and see this amazing display?

And here is what I asked artist Jonnie Hartman:

How do you come up with ideas for the windows?

How long does it take you to put everything together?

Can you show me some cool features or Easter eggs hidden in the windows?

What's your favorite part of the window stroll?

Watch my interviews with Chef Xavier and Jonnie in the video at EastIdahoNews.com.

You can learn more about The Grand America Hotel holiday displays on Facebook and Instagram.