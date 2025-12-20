Luka Doncic exits Lakers game with leg injury

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 20, 2025 at 10:06 p.m.

 
Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Luka Doncic suffered an injury and didn't return after halftime of the Los Anglees Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

The Lakers said the NBA's leading scorer sustained a left leg contusion. Doncic leads the league at 35.2 points per game, just ahead of Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 32.5.

Doncic had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists while playing 19 minutes in the first half, when the visiting Lakers trailed 54-39. He missed his first six shots while picking up a technical foul.

His absence left the Lakers even more short-handed.

Rui Hachimura missed his first start of the season. The forward who averages 13.3 points has a sore groin that occurred after Thursday's game at Utah. He's expected to be out 3 to 5 days.

The team hopes to get Deandre Ayton (left elbow) and Austin Reaves (left calf) back soon.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Photos

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  