'A long road to recovery': New details released on Idaho siblings critically injured by falling trees

TWIN FALLS — Two children critically injured when falling trees and power lines struck them while they were waiting for a school bus in Twin Falls remain hospitalized, as their family shares new details about the severity of their injuries.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning near 3400 North and 3100 East. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said strong winds caused several old, internally rotten trees to fall and bring down power lines.

A downed tree outside a home in Twin Falls, Idaho, Wednesday. Viviana and Porter French were critically injured when trees and power lines fell on them while waiting for a school bus. (Photo: Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office)

Viviana and Porter French were critically injured and rushed to the hospital. A GoFundMe* page says Porter suffered severe damage to his pelvis and will need a hip replacement. Both of his femurs were broken, his right tibia was fractured, and both ankles were broken. The fundraiser page says he spent much of Wednesday in surgery and faces a long road to recovery.

Viviana also sustained serious injuries, including a damaged eye socket and an additional skull fracture.

"However, she can speak, she remembers people's names, and she is able to interact. She is currently under observation, but no surgery as yet," the GoFundMe says.

The fundraiser, which had brought in over $23,000 as of noon on Thursday, was set up to help the family pay medical bills, therapies and other expenses.

High winds caused problems across eastern and southern Idaho during most of the day Wednesday. Semitrucks and trees were blown over, while some areas lost power.

It's unknown how long Viviana and Porter will remain in the hospital. Their family is asking for prayers and support.

"Our family is heartbroken and doing everything we can to support them as they begin a long and uncertain road to recovery," the page says. "We are reaching out to our community for prayers, help, and goodwill. Your kindness and generosity will make a real difference for Viviana, Porter, and our entire family as we navigate this difficult time. Thank you for standing with us."

