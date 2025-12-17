Utah's growing trend: Backyard offices, gyms and golf simulators

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

No matter how much space you think you have when you move in, your home will probably start to feel a little cramped after just a few years.

In fact, Americans are outgrowing their homes pretty quickly these days. Neighbor.com reports that 1 in 4 Americans outgrows their home within two years. After five or more years, 51.9% say they need more space.

Some people need more space just to accommodate all the stuff they've accumulated or the kids they've had in the first few years.

But for others — specifically the work-from-home types — extra space would simply be a welcome luxury to separate their home and professional lives.

And since Zippia reports that up to 92% of American employees work at least one day per week remotely, there's a good chance you fall into that latter group. Many others are simply looking for a hobby space where they can build a workshop, a home gym, or practice their golf in the winter.

Yet buying a new home or adding on to your existing home can be costly — especially with rising interest rates these days. If you were lucky enough to finance your home before 2022, you likely enjoyed a mortgage rate of just under 3%, according to Bankrate. Today, rates are closer to 6% for a 30-year conventional home loan.

Luckily for you, there's a way to increase your living space without forfeiting your low interest rate. One Utah company can make that happen at a surprisingly affordable price.

Photo: Backyard Office Utah

Backyard Office Utah: A solution born out of necessity

Like many people, Jonathan Hitzhusen was looking for a way to expand his workspace when his company went remote in 2020.

He decided to take matters into his own hands and built an outdoor home office from the ground up. Figuring that the demand for home office spaces would continue to grow, Hitzhusen launched Backyard Office Utah.

Today, his company builds turnkey backyard home offices across most of Utah.

They build each structure in less than 30 days, promising to use only the highest quality materials and construction standards. As a family-owned business, Backyard Office Utah remains dedicated to helping the growing work-from-home population in Utah find the space they need to thrive.

Photo: Backyard Office Utah

Competitive pricing and long-term value

According to most city zoning ordinances, buildings less than 200 square feet qualify as "sheds," requiring significantly less red-tape than adding on to your home or building a larger structure.

Backyard Office Utah's buildings are insulated, electrically wired, heated and cooled, and can be connected to the internet. It's the perfect solution for anyone looking to add some extra living space without breaking the bank.

At first glance, it might seem like buying a prefabricated studio kit would be less expensive. But when you factor in the shipping costs, assembly, electric work, drywall, painting and other expenses, the money adds up.

Backyard Office Utah's pricing is turnkey, and includes a foundation and electrical hookup to your house, so you've got everything you need to start working, creating or playing in your new living space.

Photo: Backyard Office Utah

Completely customizable

You'd be surprised what you can do with an extra 200 square feet of space. A home office is just one possibility, but other popular use cases include pool houses, home gyms, homeschool rooms, she sheds, music studios, guest rooms and art studios.

The floor plan, layout and materials are all customizable, too, so you can create a space that meets both your wants and needs.

Start designing your space today

If you can't wait to start designing your dream space, Backyard Office Utah has an online 3D configurator that can help you bring your vision to life.

And if you've already got something in mind, they can help you design and build it!

Whenever you're ready to discuss your backyard project, reach out to Backyard Office Utah online — or you can call or text 385-296-6744.