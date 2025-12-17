Family, friends hold out hope for Washington County girl injured in e-bike collision

WASHINGTON — Family and friends are holding out hope for a 13-year-old girl who was in an e-bike collision on Monday evening in Washington County.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Majestic Drive and Kings Court Lane in Washington. According to police reports, the accident involved two juvenile drivers: one on an e-bike and the other on a Surron electric motorcycle. Neither was wearing a helmet. The driver of the e-bike walked away without sustaining major injuries, and the driver of the Surron,13-year-old Alli Allred, was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital with critical injuries.

Alli had received the bike as an early Christmas present.

"We asked her what she wanted for Christmas, and she said she wanted an e-bike and her hair done," Alli's dad, Kelton Allred, told KSL. "She told me she was going to pick up her friend, who I thought was just two blocks down."

Allred said he didn't think anything of it because his daughter was always a safe rider. He said their home backs dirt roads where Alli rides, and he was under the impression she was going to ride the bike like she usually did, through the dirt and to her friend's house.

"We literally back up to the dirt, and the kids usually ride straight through the dirt and go," Kelton Allred said. "I'm always strict and tell them not to ride on the road."

Just minutes later, Alli's parents heard sirens — and then came the call no parent should ever have to get.

"It happened on Majestic, and we live just off of Noble," he said. "Alli turned on Noble and started going west down Majestic and the other kids were coming out of the neighborhood, coming south to north. She had the right of way. There were two kids on e-bikes. Alli had her lights on and was coming down the street. Two kids stopped at a stop sign. One of the kids saw my daughter and stopped. The other kid kept going. Alli (likely) saw the one kid stop and thought the other kid was stopping and she went, and then she just T-boned him.

"When we got the call, we went down (to the end of the street) and the whole neighborhood was there," he continued. "I knew it was bad because she was unresponsive."

He said it's just a "waiting game" as they wait to see how their daughter's brain responds. He said that they are devastated, but know that their daughter is "in God's hands."

My main message out of this whole thing, and I know Alli would want this too, is for kids to be safe and just wear their helmets. –Jordan Allred

"At this point, they've had to take half her skull so her brain can swell," he explained. "They've asked us to talk to the brain specialist, and I just can't. I don't want to know any more news than I already know. So we declined that, and we're waiting until about Thursday or Friday. Her peak days are tomorrow and the next day. She has a major, major skull fracture on the back of her head, and they're starting to see discoloration in her spinal fluid.

"At this point, we're just praying and hoping. She's in God's hands right now. We hope, in 72 hours, they can take the sedation off and see where she's standing."

'It's one of those things you don't think will ever happen'

He discussed the many harsh comments his family has received and said he echoes the call for greater awareness when operating motor vehicles, and he definitely supports the use of helmets. He said that his daughter would say the same thing if she could.

"Alli's grown up since she was 2 years old, riding electric bikes and four-wheelers," he said. "She's not a normal 13-year-old. I'd trust her to drive me to the hospital if I was injured. … It's one of those things you don't think will ever happen.

"I hope kids understand the importance of safety. Alli's going to have a long road ahead of her. Kids need to know the safety and risks. Kids have fun. We've all done it. It takes that extra second to put a helmet on and to look where you're going."

Alli Allred with her family. Alli,13, is in critical condition following a collision with an e-bike while riding her e-motorcycle in Washington on Monday. (Photo: Alexandra Dalton)

Both of her parents described Alli as a kind girl with a zest for life, and hope that her story will serve as a way to teach others to take the extra time to be safe.

"Her friends that she hangs out with every day and rides with came to see her — and to see Alli like this shocked them," her father said. "I think it helps Alli, at the same time, to know there are a lot of people rooting for her."

"She loves to be around family and friends, and she has a really sweet heart," Alli's mom, Jordan Allred, added. "She likes to do nails. She's really good at designing different designs. She loves to ride motorcycles. She was just asking me and her dad to get back into racing. ... I just want to put the word out to parents. Parents think it's not going to be their kids until it is.

"My main message out of this whole thing, and I know Alli would want this too, is for kids to be safe and just wear their helmets."

A GoFundMe* account has been set up to help Alli and her family during this time.

"We've always taught safety," Kelton Allred said. "She's a super tough kid. She loves her family, loves her friends. She's got a lot of passion still left in her. She's got a lot of life."

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.