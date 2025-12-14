Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.1B after there were no big winners in Saturday's drawing

People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Bluebird Liquor Store in Hawthorne, California, on Aug. 25.

People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Bluebird Liquor Store in Hawthorne, California, on Aug. 25.

ATLANTA — The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, reaching an estimated $1.1 billion after there were no big winners in Saturday night's drawing.

While there were no big winners, two tickets — sold in North Carolina and Pennsylvania — won $2 million each, Powerball said.

The next drawing is Monday night.

This is the second jackpot to hit at least $1 billion this year. Two winners — in Texas and Missouri — split Powerball's $1.787 billion prize in September. That was the second largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history; the largest, a $2.04 billion Powerball prize, was won in 2022.

Billion-dollar jackpots have been in the U.S. only for the past decade or so, with the first in 2016 from Powerball, valued at $1.586 billion.

Whether winners actually take an advertised jackpot value depends on how they choose to be paid. The $1 billion offered in Saturday's drawing would have come only if a winner opted for 30 escalating installments – which lotteries offer through an annuity accounting for interest – over 29 years.

Otherwise, a winner could choose a lump sum representing what's in the actual jackpot pool on the day of the drawing, which in Monday's drawing is an estimated $503.4 million.

Both figures are before taxes. Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot winners usually take the lump sum.

Business
