KSL.com Sports' Pro Football Pick'em Week 15 preview

SALT LAKE CITY — With four weeks left in the NFL regular season, the playoff picture is starting to look clearer but many teams still control their path and the seeding is still up for grabs. This week's preview features many teams looking to get one step closer to the playoffs as others look to claim their division title.

Cleveland Browns (3-10) vs. Chicago Bears (9-4)

Sunday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. MST – Soldier Field (FOX)

The Browns and Bears look to rebound from losses last week as they face off at Soldier Field.

Why Cleveland will win:

Shedeur Sanders had his best game as a pro last week in the team's loss against the Titans. Sanders threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a score. A failed two-point conversion prevented the Browns from making a fourth quarter comeback but the team showed growth.

As Sanders continues to look more comfortable as an NFL starter, he should continue to get better. The Bears will be a tough test but they have their own issues on defense. Chicago ranks as the 25th scoring defense in the NFL and Cleveland could take advantage.

A strong rookie class from the Browns may have changed their future outlook but it starts with winning now. Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson and Harold Fannin Jr.have all made an impact on offense during their rookie campaign.

On the defensive side, linebacker Carson Schwesinger has made his case for Defensive Rookie of the Year while first round pick Mason Graham has clogged up the middle along the defensive line.

Those two young players on defense combined with Myles Garrett, have helped Cleveland's defense become one of the more underrated units in the league.

Slowing down the Bears offense will be the key to the game and with Garrett chasing history with the single-season sack record in sight, The Browns could play spoiler to an NFC playoff hopeful.

Why Chicago will win:

Chicago's five-game winning streak came to an end last week when they fell to the Packers as Caleb Williams was picked off late in the game. They now return home and sit in a great spot to bounce-back as they play a Cleveland team that struggled throughout the season.

Sanders had his best game last week but is still a rookie and will be making just his fourth start and his second start against a playoff caliber team. The Bears lead the NFL in interceptions with 18 and that number could grow as Sanders has thrown an interception in three of the four games he has played in.

Chicago got out to a slow start last week and will need a much better start on offense if they want to avoid the upset. With Tennessee finding ways to attack the Browns defense in their last game, the Bears should be able to take advantage as well as Chicago has two running backs that could make some noise.

The Bears have a much better offense than the Titans and with playmakers all over the field, Williams will be able to utilize them as head coach Ben Johnson schemes up a game plan that can take advantage of Cleveland's weaknesses.

Line: CHI -7.5

Over/Under: 38.5

Baltimore Ravens (6-7) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4-9)

Sunday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. MST – Paycor Stadium (CBS)

As both teams are on the verge of their seasons being over, the Ravens and Bengals meet again.

Why Baltimore will win:

This is obviously a must-win game for both teams if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive but with Cincinnati seemingly out of contention barring a miracle, the pressure is on Baltimore to win. The Ravens lost to these Bengals just two weeks ago in a ugly game at home on Thanksgiving.

Five turnovers were the difference in the game as Baltimore struggled mightily on offense and they did so against one of the worst defenses in the league. Quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn't looked himself since returning from injury and many speculate he could still be dealing with something.

Jackson has some great career numbers against Cincinnati, including two masterclass performances last year against them and he will need to be superman in this one and for the rest of the regular season if the Ravens want a chance at making the playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Baltimore. (Photo: AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Getting Derrick Henry more touches needs to be the focal point for Baltimore on offense as Henry can take pressure off of Jackson while also taking advantage of the worst ranked run defense in the NFL. Henry only had 10 carries in the last meeting and rushed for 60 yards, averaging six yards per carry.

Henry will need to get a bigger load if the Ravens want to be serious about making the playoffs this season.

The defense will need a better showing as well and with Baltimore getting some guys back on the defense, the need to generate turnovers and sacks is becoming a must. The Ravens need to find ways to pressure Joe Burrow and take advantage of an offensive line that has struggled to protect Burrow.

Sticking to traditional Baltimore football will be the key for the Ravens. Don't try to do too much and take advantage of the Bengals' weaknesses should lead them to a win on Sunday.

Why Cincinnati will win:

Burrow captured his first win against a Jackson-led Ravens team for the first time since 2021 when Cincinnati won on Thanksgiving. It was his first game back from his turf toe injury and he looked great, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns. The team goes as Burrow does and he will need to be great again in order to win.

The Bengals had a great defensive performance the last time they played and although it may be hard to generate five turnovers again, Cincinnati can take advantage of a banged-up Jackson and a Baltimore offensive line that has struggled to protect Jackson this season, especially at the guard position.

If the Bengals can take an early lead and possibly get up two scores, this could take Henry out of the game for the Ravens and force them to be more active in the passing game. This would allow Cincinnati to take advantage of a struggling offensive line once again and force Baltimore to feel the pressure of their season collapsing.

Burrow will have both of his top receivers for this one as Tee Higgins missed the Thanksgiving matchup. Ja'Marr Chase totaled 110 yards two weeks ago while Higgins led the team in receiving yards last week against Bills with 92 yards to go along with his two touchdowns.

They will keep the Ravens defense occupied and the Bengals seem like they have more juice on offense at the moment to potentially run away with this one.

Line: BAL -2.5

Over/Under: 51.5

Buffalo Bills (9-4) vs. New England Patriots (11-2)

Sunday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. MST – Gillette Stadium (CBS)

The Patriots host the Bills in a game that could help decide who takes the AFC East crown.

Why Buffalo will win:

2025 might be the season the Bills finally make a Super Bowl as they need to take advantage of the possibility of Mahomes, Jackson and Burrow not being in the playoffs. This may be their best path to reaching the big game and winning the division may make that path easier.

Buffalo fell at home to the Patriots in week 5 in a game that could have gone either way. The Bills have faced plenty of good teams this season so they are battle-tested as they enter this crucial matchup.

The best team New England has played since that week 5 win was the Buccaneers but we have seen them fall apart in recent weeks. The lack of strong competition on the Patriots' schedule may be inflating their record and Buffalo is starting to find their groove.

A comeback win against the Bengals last week was led by Josh Allen, who totaled four touchdowns as he excelled through the air and on the ground. If Allen can protect the football, the Bills' offense can be as good as any in the NFL and it may be too much for New England.

With all their goals in front of them, Buffalo needs this win on Sunday to make their path towards the Super Bowl more clear.

Why New England will win:

The Patriots are coming off a late-season bye week and get an extra week of preparation for this crucial matchup. New England was able to make clutch plays in the previous meeting as they won 23-20 on the road. Now they get to host the Bills with a chance to take a commanding grip of the division lead.

Quarterback Drake Maye has helped transform the Patriots in just his second season as a pro. Maye has thrown for 3,412 yards and 23 touchdowns as he has sparked a much improved New England offense.

The Patriots have found more success in the run game over the past couple of weeks due to the emergence of rookie running back Treyveon Henderson. Henderson started to receive more carries after an injury to Rhamondre Stevenson and he took full advantage.

With the Bills struggling to stop the run this year, New England can take advantage.

Buffalo has the 28th ranked run defense as they allow 135.2 rushing yards per game. A strong performance on the ground could help open things up for Maye and the Patriots' passing attack.

Stefon Diggs had a big game against his former team in the first meeting this season and deep threat Kayshon Boutte could also make an impact.

The key for a New England win will be getting to Allen and forcing turnovers from the Bills' offense. James Cook has had fumbling issues of his own and capitalizing on a fumble may turn the tides in this one.

Line: BUF -1.5

Over/Under: 49.5

Detroit Lions (8-5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (10-3)

Sunday, Dec. 14, 2:25 p.m. MST– SoFi Stadium (FOX)

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff face their former teams as the Lions and Rams meet in LA.

Why Detroit will win:

The Lions are 2-1 against their former franchise quarterback, Stafford, including a playoff win over Los Angeles in 2024. They will have a chance to add another win this weekend and in the process, could make a step in clinching a playoff spot.

Even with a banged-up Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit's offense exploded for 44 points against the Cowboys last Thursday. Very few teams have been able to stop running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who is an integral part of the passing back as well as a ball carrier.

Gibbs has 16 total touchdowns on the year after a three-touchdown performance last week.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jr. Kenneth Murray (59) tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Detroit. (Photo: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Gibbs can create mismatches for many NFL teams and he can help open things up for his running mate David Montgomery as well as St. Brown and Jameson Williams in the passing game.

The Rams lost to the Panthers on the road two weeks ago after Carolina was able to force three turnovers and get pressure on Stafford. The Lions are banged up in the secondary but Aiden Hutchinson is one of the most dominant players in the NFL and he could help be a game changer for Detroit.

Hutchinson is one of the best players at getting pressure and his relentless motor is a big reason for that. The Lions are an opportunistic defense that can get burned at times but they still find ways to make plays. They will need to generate timely turnovers if they want to come away with a win.

Why Los Angeles will win:

Los Angeles has looked like one of the best teams in the league this season as they have an explosive offense and strong defense. A big reason for their success is the play of a 37-year-old Stafford, who is having one of his best seasons as he has thrown for 3,354 yards and 35 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Detroit lost Brian Branch to a torn achilles last week and now they will be without another one of their top defensive backs as Kirby Joseph and Terrion Arnold are already out with injuries. Stafford should be able to take advantage of the weakened secondary especially with the play of Puka Nacua.

Nacua has already given the Lions problems in the past and he should be in line for another big performance. Davante Adams has also slid into the number two receiver spot really well and has become a valuable target for Stafford, especially in the red zone.

If the Rams are able to play to their strengths and take advantage of the injuries in the backend of the Lions' defense, Los Angeles should be able to pick up a win against Stafford's former team.

Line: LAR -6

Over/Under: 55.5

Minnesota Vikings (5-8) vs. Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1)

Sunday, Dec. 14, 6:20 p.m. MST – AT&T Stadium (NBC)

Two NFC foes matchup with both teams on the outside looking in on the NFC playoff picture.

Why Minnesota will win:

The Vikings shut out the Commanders a week after being shut out themselves against Seattle. J.J. McCarthy looked much better in his return from a concussion as he threw three touchdown passes and avoided any turnovers.

Minnesota may have found their recipe for success if McCarthy can avoid any turnovers. With the way their defense has played and all of the talented offensive players surrounding McCarthy, the Vikings can be set up for success if they avoid mistakes.

Dallas' defense has struggled many times throughout the season and they just allowed 44 points in their previous game. Minnesota's offense may not be on the same level as Detroit's but they are built very similarly.

Minnesota's defense will also play a big part in potentially stealing the win. The Cowboys have had one of the best offenses in the NFL this season but the Vikings pass defense is ranked among the top five.

They will have their hands full with George Pickens and Ceedee Lamb but Brian Flores has done a great job as Minnesota's defensive coordinator. If the defense can do their job and McCarthy can avoid turnovers, the Vikings will have a chance at stealing a win at Jerry World.

Why Dallas will win:

Dallas still has an outside chance to make the playoffs but it will most likely require them to win out and they have a great chance to do so with their four remaining opponents. It all starts on Sunday night against Minnesota.

The Cowboys have had some extra time to sit on their loss to the Lions and make the improvements needed to help them get a win this week. Dallas will need their defense to step up over these last four games and the additions they made at the trade deadline have shown glimpses of fixing this defense.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark, second from right, sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) as Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Photo: AP Photo/David Becker)

Quinnen Williams has given the Cowboys another strong defensive tackle in the middle to play alongside Kenny Clark, who was acquired in the Micah Parsons trade. Those two could make a huge impact against the Vikings as Minnesota's offensive line has struggled to protect the quarterback this season, especially in the interior.

McCarthy is still a young quarterback and he has been prone to mistakes which could help swing the game in Dallas' favor. If the Cowboys' offense can take advantage of any Vikings' turnovers, they will be sitting in a good position to get the win.

Line: DAL -5.5

Over/Under: 47.5