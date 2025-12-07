Locals in the NFL: Nacua, Rams bounce back in big way with 530 yards vs. Cardinals

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes
AROUND THE SHIELD — In just three years in the league, Puka Nacua has already risen his own standards a few times.
He raised it even higher Sunday.
Nacua went off for 167 yards and two touchdowns, his first career multi-scoring game in a Rams uniform, in Los Angeles' 45-17 rout of Arizona.
It's the fourth time the former BYU and Orem High star has topped the century mark this season, and the first since he had 13 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown in a 27-20 win over the Colts on Sept. 28.
"I'm blessed to be where I'm at, with all the people that have been around me and supported me," Nacua told FOX Sports after the game. "I'm playing for myself, and also those who are believing in me.
"I've got a little man watching me, and to put new things on tape is a new standard for me."
He wasn't alone, either. A week after a loss to Carolina, when Nacua topped 1,000 receiving yards on the year, the Rams (10-3) totaled 530 yards of offense, including 249 on the ground as Matthew Stafford completed 22-of-31 passes for 281 yards and three scores without an interception.
Here's a look at how other former Utah high school and college football standouts performed in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL regular season.
Sunday Night Football
Houston 20, Kansas City 10
Texans (8-5)
- Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Reserve tight end caught three passes for 22 yards, and had a touchdown called back on penalty
Chiefs (6-7)
- Kingsley Suamataia, OG, BYU/Orem High: Started at left guard
- Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Inactive for Week 14
- Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker also played on special teams
RASHID SHAHEED TAKES THE KICK RETURN 100 YARDS ALL THE WAY— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025
SEAvsATL on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVntpic.twitter.com/rdIB9a1qK6
Seattle 37, Atlanta 9
Seahawks (10-3)
- Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Starting receiver caught four passes for 67 yards, fair-caught two punts, and returned three kicks for 148 yards, including a 100-yard touchdown
- Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Inactive for Week 14
Falcons (4-9)
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Reserve running back ran for 34 yards on 11 carries, caught two passes for 33 yards
- Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker made six tackles
Pittsburgh 27, Baltimore 22
Steelers (7-6)
- Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back ran for 13 yards on eight carries; caught three passes for 49 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown; and returned a 19-yard kickoff
Ravens (6-7)
- Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Starting linebacker had two tackles and a pass defended
- Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Active, but did not play
- Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety made seven tackles
Jaylen Warren takes it 38 yards for the TD!— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025
PITvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVntpic.twitter.com/lCwZkzIPxe
Buffalo 39, Cincinnati 34
Bills (9-4)
- Cole Bishop, S, Utah: Starting safety had six tackles
- Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Reserve tight end caught four passes for 41 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown
- Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Did not punt, but also active as holder on special teams
- Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Starting cornerback had five tackles and a pass defended
- Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech/Yale): Reserve tight end caught a 3-yard touchdown pass
Bengals (4-9)
- Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted twice for 79 yards (39.5 yards per punt)
Tennessee 31, Cleveland 29
Titans (2-11)
- Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker totaled five tackles and three passes defended
Browns (3-10)
- Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker made four tackles
Jacksonville 36, Indianapolis 19
Jaguars (9-4)
- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker had eight tackles, two quarterback hits and an interception
- Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve wide receiver caught team-high five passes for 78 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass
Colts (8-5)
- No locals on the active roster
The Jags Devin Lloyd on picking off the first pass he saw today-— Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) December 7, 2025
"Man I should've scored." pic.twitter.com/sEIpTvyUjd
Minnesota 31, Washington 0
Vikings (5-8)
- Tyler Batty, LB, BYU/Payson High: Reserve linebacker also played on special teams
Commanders (3-10)
- Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Starting linebacker totaled 16 tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit
Miami 34, New York 10
Dolphins (6-7)
- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Reserve quarterback took a knee twice to end the game
Jets (3-10)
- Jay Tufele, DT, USC/Bingham High: Reserve defensive lineman also played on special teams
New Orleans 24, Tampa Bay 20
Saints (3-10)
- Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Reserve cornerback made one tackle on special teams
- Taysom Hill, QB/TE, BYU: Backup quarterback ran twice for -1 yards; was targeted twice as receiver; made a tackle on special teams; and recovered a fumble
- Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Reserve safety made two tackles on defense
- Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah: Reserve receiver caught three passes for 40 yards
Buccaneers (7-6)
- No locals on the active roster
Los Angeles 45, Arizona 17
Rams (10-3)
- Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Starting receiver caught seven passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns
Cardinals (3-10)
- Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU: Active, but did not play
Denver 24, Las Vegas 17
Broncos (11-2)
- Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake: Started at left tackle
- Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker had two tackles on defense, one on special teams
Raiders (2-11)
- Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman High: Inactive for Week 14
Green Bay 28, Chicago 212
Bears (9-4)
- Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made one tackle on special teams
Packers (9-3-1)
- Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Starting quarterback completed 17-of-25 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and a sack taken
- Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High: Reserve safety made one tackle on special teams
- Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back had one carry for 6 yards
Thursday Night Football
Detroit 44, Dallas 30
Lions (8-5)
- Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Starting right tackle played all 62 snaps on offense
- Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back made one tackle in 19 snaps on special teams
Cowboys (6-6-1)
- No locals on the active roster