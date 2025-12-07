Locals in the NFL: Nacua, Rams bounce back in big way with 530 yards vs. Cardinals

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

AROUND THE SHIELD — In just three years in the league, Puka Nacua has already risen his own standards a few times.

He raised it even higher Sunday.

Nacua went off for 167 yards and two touchdowns, his first career multi-scoring game in a Rams uniform, in Los Angeles' 45-17 rout of Arizona.

It's the fourth time the former BYU and Orem High star has topped the century mark this season, and the first since he had 13 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown in a 27-20 win over the Colts on Sept. 28.

"I'm blessed to be where I'm at, with all the people that have been around me and supported me," Nacua told FOX Sports after the game. "I'm playing for myself, and also those who are believing in me.

"I've got a little man watching me, and to put new things on tape is a new standard for me."

He wasn't alone, either. A week after a loss to Carolina, when Nacua topped 1,000 receiving yards on the year, the Rams (10-3) totaled 530 yards of offense, including 249 on the ground as Matthew Stafford completed 22-of-31 passes for 281 yards and three scores without an interception.

Here's a look at how other former Utah high school and college football standouts performed in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Sunday Night Football

Houston 20, Kansas City 10

Texans (8-5)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Reserve tight end caught three passes for 22 yards, and had a touchdown called back on penalty

Chiefs (6-7)

Kingsley Suamataia, OG, BYU/Orem High : Started at left guard

: Started at left guard Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State : Inactive for Week 14

: Inactive for Week 14 Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker also played on special teams

Seattle 37, Atlanta 9

Seahawks (10-3)

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State : Starting receiver caught four passes for 67 yards, fair-caught two punts, and returned three kicks for 148 yards, including a 100-yard touchdown

: Starting receiver caught four passes for 67 yards, fair-caught two punts, and returned three kicks for 148 yards, including a 100-yard touchdown Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Inactive for Week 14

Falcons (4-9)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU : Reserve running back ran for 34 yards on 11 carries, caught two passes for 33 yards

: Reserve running back ran for 34 yards on 11 carries, caught two passes for 33 yards Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker made six tackles

Pittsburgh 27, Baltimore 22

Steelers (7-6)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back ran for 13 yards on eight carries; caught three passes for 49 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown; and returned a 19-yard kickoff

Ravens (6-7)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Starting linebacker had two tackles and a pass defended

Starting linebacker had two tackles and a pass defended Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah : Active, but did not play

: Active, but did not play Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety made seven tackles

Buffalo 39, Cincinnati 34

Bills (9-4)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah : Starting safety had six tackles

: Starting safety had six tackles Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah : Reserve tight end caught four passes for 41 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown

: Reserve tight end caught four passes for 41 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah : Did not punt, but also active as holder on special teams

: Did not punt, but also active as holder on special teams Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State : Starting cornerback had five tackles and a pass defended

: Starting cornerback had five tackles and a pass defended Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech/Yale): Reserve tight end caught a 3-yard touchdown pass

Bengals (4-9)

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted twice for 79 yards (39.5 yards per punt)

Tennessee 31, Cleveland 29

Titans (2-11)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker totaled five tackles and three passes defended

Browns (3-10)

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker made four tackles

Jacksonville 36, Indianapolis 19

Jaguars (9-4)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah : Starting linebacker had eight tackles, two quarterback hits and an interception

: Starting linebacker had eight tackles, two quarterback hits and an interception Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve wide receiver caught team-high five passes for 78 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass

Colts (8-5)

No locals on the active roster

Minnesota 31, Washington 0

Vikings (5-8)

Tyler Batty, LB, BYU/Payson High: Reserve linebacker also played on special teams

Commanders (3-10)

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Starting linebacker totaled 16 tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit

Miami 34, New York 10

Dolphins (6-7)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Reserve quarterback took a knee twice to end the game

Jets (3-10)

Jay Tufele, DT, USC/Bingham High: Reserve defensive lineman also played on special teams

New Orleans 24, Tampa Bay 20

Saints (3-10)

Michael Davis, CB, BYU : Reserve cornerback made one tackle on special teams

: Reserve cornerback made one tackle on special teams Taysom Hill, QB/TE, BYU : Backup quarterback ran twice for -1 yards; was targeted twice as receiver; made a tackle on special teams; and recovered a fumble

: Backup quarterback ran twice for -1 yards; was targeted twice as receiver; made a tackle on special teams; and recovered a fumble Terrell Burgess, S, Utah : Reserve safety made two tackles on defense

: Reserve safety made two tackles on defense Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah: Reserve receiver caught three passes for 40 yards

Buccaneers (7-6)

No locals on the active roster

Los Angeles 45, Arizona 17

Rams (10-3)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Starting receiver caught seven passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns

Cardinals (3-10)

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU: Active, but did not play

Denver 24, Las Vegas 17

Broncos (11-2)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake : Started at left tackle

: Started at left tackle Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker had two tackles on defense, one on special teams

Raiders (2-11)

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman High: Inactive for Week 14

Green Bay 28, Chicago 212

Bears (9-4)

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made one tackle on special teams

Packers (9-3-1)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State : Starting quarterback completed 17-of-25 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and a sack taken

: Starting quarterback completed 17-of-25 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and a sack taken Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High : Reserve safety made one tackle on special teams

: Reserve safety made one tackle on special teams Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back had one carry for 6 yards

Thursday Night Football

Detroit 44, Dallas 30

Lions (8-5)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon) : Starting right tackle played all 62 snaps on offense

: Starting right tackle played all 62 snaps on offense Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back made one tackle in 19 snaps on special teams

Cowboys (6-6-1)