IOC urges sports bodies to let Russian youth teams and athletes compete again with flag and anthem

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 11, 2025 at 9:38 a.m.

 
International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry delivers her speech during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics cauldron lighting, in front of the Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome, Friday Dec. 5, 2025.

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry delivers her speech during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics cauldron lighting, in front of the Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome, Friday Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC took a big step toward reintegrating Russia and Belarus into world sports Thursday by advising governing bodies to let the countries' youth teams and athletes compete with their full identity of national flag and anthem.

The updated strategy was set at a so-called Olympic Summit — a meeting chaired by IOC president Kirsty Coventry that invites key stakeholders from the Olympic family.

"It was recognized that implementation by the stakeholders will take time," the IOC said in a statement, adding that each sport's governing body should decide how to define youth events.

