Cauldron for Milan Cortina Winter Olympics lit at Italy's presidential palace with 2 months to go

By The Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 5, 2025 at 3:43 a.m. | Posted - Dec. 5, 2025 at 3:24 a.m.

 
A cuirassier holds the torch lantern prior to the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics cauldron lighting, in front of the Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome, Friday Dec. 5, 2025.

A cuirassier holds the torch lantern prior to the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics cauldron lighting, in front of the Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome, Friday Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

7 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ROME — A preliminary cauldron was lit by the Olympic flame at Italy's presidential palace on Friday as the countdown to the Milan Cortina Winter Games approached the two-months-to-go mark.

International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry and Italy President Sergio Mattarella were in attendance for the ceremony.

Organizers specified the cauldron is not the official Olympic one that will be lit at the opening ceremony but a version dedicated to the torch relay.

The flame touched down in Italy on Thursday following a handover in Greece.

The next Olympics will be held Feb. 6-22 across a wide swath of northern Italy.

A 63-day [torch relay](<https://torch relay>) throughout Italy starts on Saturday from Rome's statue-lined Stadio dei Marmi.

Olympic swimming champion Gregorio Paltrinieri is scheduled to be the first of 10,001 torchbearers.

The flame was lit on Nov. 26 in Ancient Olympia, the site of the ancient games that inspired the modern Olympic movement.

The ceremony concluded with a flyover by the Italian Air Force's acrobatic unit Frecce Tricolori.

It's the first time in nearly 20 years — since the 2006 Turin Games — that Italy has hosted the flame.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  