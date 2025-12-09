Senate to vote Thursday on Republican health care plan

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

WASHINGTON — The Senate will vote on Thursday on a Republican-proposed ​health care plan, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on Tuesday, as Democrats continued to push for a three-year ⁠extension of expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies.

The COVID-era subsidies, which help offset premium costs ‌for the plans, also known as Obamacare, are set to ⁠expire at the end of the year, which could affect up to 24 ‌million people who ‍rely on the program.

Late on Monday, Republican Sens. Bill ⁠Cassidy of Louisiana and Mike Crapo ⁠of Idaho, who chair two committees with oversight of health care, unveiled legislation they are seeking as an alternative to the Democrats' plan.

"It actually does make health insurance premiums more affordable," Thune said as he announced that the Senate would vote on the Republicans' plan.

The plan ‍would direct up to $1,500 into health savings accounts for individuals earning less than 700% of the federal poverty level. It also would bar the funds from being used for abortion or "gender transition services," according to a summary released by the two senators.

They said the measure also would contain a provision ‌to lower insurance premiums by 11% in 2027 and would reduce federal Medicaid funding ‌to states that provide healthcare coverage to "illegal immigrants."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Tuesday the Republican bill is "dead on arrival" and called it "junk insurance."

A vote on the Democrats' proposal to extend the ⁠subsidies will also be ​held on Thursday, although the measure ⁠is unlikely to ‌pass due to insufficient Republican support.