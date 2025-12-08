Hegseth, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff to brief 'Gang of 8' US lawmakers, source says

By Reuters | Posted - Dec. 8, 2025 at 7:12 p.m.

 
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during the Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, Saturday. (Jonathan Alcorn, Reuters )

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and ​Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine are expected to ⁠brief the "Gang of Eight" lawmakers on Tuesday, according to ‌a source familiar with the plan.

The "Gang of ⁠Eight" — intelligence committee and Senate and ‌House of Representatives ‍leaders from both parties - are traditionally ⁠briefed on major ⁠national security actions.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the plan is not public, did not discuss the nature of the potential briefing.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition ‍of anonymity, confirmed that Hegseth would brief the group but did not comment on Caine's participation.

The disclosure about the briefing comes amid mounting tensions between the United States and Venezuela, as President Donald ‌Trump threatens land strikes against suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers ‌after a more than three-month military campaign against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific.

The U.S. military has also staged a ⁠dramatic buildup of ​warships in the Caribbean.

