Winners of the KSL.com '12 Days of Thanksgiving' giveaway announced

KSL.com is pleased to announce the verified winners of this year's "12 Days of Thanksgiving" giveaway. In accordance with the official giveaway rules, the names of all confirmed winners are published below, along with corresponding prizes. Winners were selected at random from eligible entries submitted during the promotional period.
This year's 12-day event featured a range of Utah-focused prizes and encouraged community members to share gratitude throughout the holiday season.
Confirmed Winners
Day 1 – Cotopaxi backpack
Winner: Kelly Shirado
Day 2 – Fiiz gift card
Winner: Dustin Sorensen
Day 3 – Utah Jazz tickets
Winner: Kaylee Palmer
Day 4 – Lagoon tickets
Winner: Mimi G Wood
Day 5 – Minky Couture blanket
Winner: Tausha Carry-Davidson
Day 6 – Beehive Meals
Winner: Amy Antoni
Day 7 – Traeger accessory pack
Winner: Krystal Taka
Day 8 – National Parks Pass
Winner: Sarah Anne Hatch
Day 9 – Maverik gift card
Winner: Emilie
Day 10 – Snowbird lift ticket
Winner: Cheryl Ranson
Day 11 – Harmon's gift card
Winner: Denice Welch
Day 12 – Charity Donation (Winner's Choice)
Winner: Rebecca Cruz
KSL.com will coordinate with the winner to issue the donation to her selected charity.