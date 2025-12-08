Winners of the KSL.com '12 Days of Thanksgiving' giveaway announced

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KSL.com is pleased to announce the verified winners of this year's "12 Days of Thanksgiving" giveaway. In accordance with the official giveaway rules, the names of all confirmed winners are published below, along with corresponding prizes. Winners were selected at random from eligible entries submitted during the promotional period.

This year's 12-day event featured a range of Utah-focused prizes and encouraged community members to share gratitude throughout the holiday season.

Confirmed Winners

Day 1 – Cotopaxi backpack

Winner: Kelly Shirado

Day 2 – Fiiz gift card

Winner: Dustin Sorensen

Day 3 – Utah Jazz tickets

Winner: Kaylee Palmer

Day 4 – Lagoon tickets

Winner: Mimi G Wood

Day 5 – Minky Couture blanket

Winner: Tausha Carry-Davidson

Day 6 – Beehive Meals

Winner: Amy Antoni

Day 7 – Traeger accessory pack

Winner: Krystal Taka

Day 8 – National Parks Pass

Winner: Sarah Anne Hatch

Day 9 – Maverik gift card

Winner: Emilie

Day 10 – Snowbird lift ticket

Winner: Cheryl Ranson

Day 11 – Harmon's gift card

Winner: Denice Welch

Day 12 – Charity Donation (Winner's Choice)

Winner: Rebecca Cruz

KSL.com will coordinate with the winner to issue the donation to her selected charity.