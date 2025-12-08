Winners of the KSL.com '12 Days of Thanksgiving' giveaway announced

By KSL Staff | Posted - Dec. 8, 2025 at 6:20 p.m.

 
KSL is pleased to announce the verified winners of the 2025 "12 Days of Thanksgiving" giveaway.

KSL is pleased to announce the verified winners of the 2025 "12 Days of Thanksgiving" giveaway. (KSL)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KSL.com is pleased to announce the verified winners of this year's "12 Days of Thanksgiving" giveaway. In accordance with the official giveaway rules, the names of all confirmed winners are published below, along with corresponding prizes. Winners were selected at random from eligible entries submitted during the promotional period.

This year's 12-day event featured a range of Utah-focused prizes and encouraged community members to share gratitude throughout the holiday season.

Confirmed Winners

Day 1 – Cotopaxi backpack

Winner: Kelly Shirado

Day 2 – Fiiz gift card

Winner: Dustin Sorensen

Day 3 – Utah Jazz tickets

Winner: Kaylee Palmer

Day 4 – Lagoon tickets

Winner: Mimi G Wood

Day 5 – Minky Couture blanket

Winner: Tausha Carry-Davidson

Day 6 – Beehive Meals

Winner: Amy Antoni

Day 7 – Traeger accessory pack

Winner: Krystal Taka

Day 8 – National Parks Pass

Winner: Sarah Anne Hatch

Day 9 – Maverik gift card

Winner: Emilie

Day 10 – Snowbird lift ticket

Winner: Cheryl Ranson

Day 11 – Harmon's gift card

Winner: Denice Welch

Day 12 – Charity Donation (Winner's Choice)

Winner: Rebecca Cruz

KSL.com will coordinate with the winner to issue the donation to her selected charity.

Most recent Utah stories

Related topics

Utah
KSL StaffKSL Staff
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  