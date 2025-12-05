News / 

Free santa photos at RC Willey

By RC Willey | Posted - Dec. 5, 2025 at 12:21 p.m.

 
(Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com)

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

The holiday season is here, and that means it's time for Saturdays with Santa at RC Willey!

Bring your family to meet Santa on Dec. 6, 13, and 20 from noon to 4 p.m. for a free photo with Santa!

Whether your little ones are excited to share their wish lists or you're hoping for that perfect holiday card photo, we've got you covered.

While you're here, make it a fun family outing! Browse our store for holiday deals, get inspiration for your home, and enjoy the festive atmosphere. It's the perfect way to check items off your shopping list while making special memories with your loved ones.

Photo: RC WIlley

Share Your Santa Memories

We want to see your Santa photos – both old and new! Do you have a funny photo from years past? A sweet moment from this year?

Share them on Instagram and tag us @rcwilley with #RCWSanta. We love seeing your holiday traditions, whether they're silly, sentimental, or somewhere in between.

Mark your calendars! Santa will be waiting to spread some holiday cheer, and we can't wait to see you there!

