Historic 1st quarter performance helps Knicks blitz Jazz 146-112

NEW YORK CITY — If Friday night's game was a pickup game, the term "skunked" would describe how things started for the Jazz.

New York came out of the gates hot, beginning the contest on a 23-0 run as Utah missed their first 12 shots before Keyonte George scored the team's first bucket of the game. It was the longest recorded run to begin a game in NBA history and also led to New York securing its biggest lead after the first quarter since the 1996-97 season.

The deficit was too steep for the Jazz to overcome as the Knicks rode the early lead and great shooting night to cruise to a 146-112 win over Utah on the back half of the team's two-game road trip to New York.

The Jazz received their usual contributions from George and Lauri Markkanen, but one of the highest scoring duos in the NBA combined for just 36 points. George and Markkanen each scored 18 points, with rookies Walter Clayton Jr. and Ace Bailey also finishing in double figures.

Clayton scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter in extended time off the bench during the blowout. Bailey added 13 points of his own in a career-high 34 minutes of action.

Six players finished in double figures for the Knicks, with the team shooting 56% from the field and a staggering 50% from 3-point range.

The NBA's reigning "Clutch Player of the Year" didn't need to be clutch Friday, but Jalen Brunson was unguardable as he poured in 33 points with six made 3-pointers. New York got a great boost from its second unit as longtime Jazz favorite Jordan Clarkson added 16 points.

Miles McBride may have had the most efficient game, though. The fifth-year guard from West Virginia scorched Utah from 3-point range, finishing 7-of-10 from deep for a total of 22 points in 22 minutes of action.

When facing one of the top teams in the NBA, a better start was needed for the Jazz.

The Knicks' 115-77 lead after three quarters was the largest deficit after three quarters for Utah since 2015. Friday marked the fourth time this season the Jazz have allowed 140 points. The 34-point loss is the second worst loss for the team this season after losing to Minnesota by 40 in early November.

Utah will return home after its back-to-back trip in the Empire State to face the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.