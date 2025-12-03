Where are all of Utah's new residents coming from?

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

If it feels like Utah is growing fast, that's because it is – and it has been for a while now. According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, Utah was the fastest-growing state in the country between the 2010 and 2020 censuses.

That growth has slowed down slightly since the pandemic, but the state is still poised to add another 2 million people over the next four decades.

When you look at all that Utah has to offer, the growth isn't surprising. It's full of wide open spaces, family friendly communities, a great business environment and unmatched outdoor recreation. No wonder so many people want to call the Beehive State their home.

The logical question is: Where are these new residents coming from? And what is there to know about the people who are choosing to build their lives here?

The answers might surprise you.

Utah's top states for new arrivals

Though people come from far and wide, the majority of new residents are transplants from other states. The 2022 U.S. Census Bureau migration data shows that one state, in particular, tops the list by a wide margin — and you can probably guess which one it is.

That's right: California is far and away Utah's biggest source of new residents, topping the list with 18,669 in 2022. Few people can probably guess which state comes next in line, but to answer that question, here are the top 10:

California: 18,669. Washington: 8,845. Idaho: 7,774. Texas: 7,070. Arizona: 5,357. Colorado: 5,327. Nevada: 3,549. Florida: 3,025. Oregon: 2,413. New York: 2,236.

Photo: Seventyfour - stock.adobe.com

What brings them here?

Some migrants come for Utah's booming job market. Others come for its safe communities, strong economy and cost of living. And some simply fall in love with the mountains, snow or endless hiking trails.

Though Utah's housing prices have risen in recent years, it's still relatively affordable compared to many of the states people are moving from. For families leaving higher-cost areas, that difference can be significant enough to spark a long-distance move.

Regardless of the reason, Utah's population continues to grow more dynamic and more geographically diverse.

But interstate migration is only part of the story.

Utah's immigrant population

Alongside domestic migration, Utah has seen a big influx of immigrants in recent years. The American Immigration Council reports that 8.9% of Utah's residents are foreign-born and an additional 5.8% of U.S.-born Utahns live with at least one immigrant parent.

Here are the top countries of origin for Utah immigrants:

Mexico – 32.1%.

Peru – 5.0%.

Venezuela – 4.7%.

India – 3.9%.

China – 3.4%.

Perhaps it's not surprising that migration from Latin America continues to represent a large share of Utah's foreign-born population, but counts from other nations have steadily been on the rise. The mix of backgrounds brings a variety of languages, traditions, cuisines and cultural perspectives into Utah communities.

The stat that might really shock you

Of course, population change isn't only about who moves in — it's also about who's born here. But if Utah's diversity shocks people, this statistic will too: The state's birth rate is not the highest in the nation. In fact, it's not even in the top five.

This past June, U.S. News & World Report listed the 10 states with the highest fertility rates — and Utah came in at No. 7. Although the number is still relatively high, the birth rate has been steadily declining over the past two decades.

Photo: Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.co

A more diverse Beehive State

For a state that's historically been teased for its cultural uniformity, this version of Utah looks a lot different today than it did even a decade ago. Newcomers from across the country and around the world bring fresh energy, new ideas and more diversity to cities and towns statewide.

Utah still has a unique identity — and that's part of what draws people here. But today's Beehive State is a blend of long-time residents, newcomers, immigrants, transplants and multigenerational families who choose to stay. It's a place where growth and change coexist with tradition and stability.

So the next time someone jokes about how homogenous Utah is, you can let them know that the data tells a different story. Utah's population, like its landscape, is beautifully varied — shaped by people from across the country and around the world who now call this place home.

