BYU stays put, Utah drops again in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

SALT LAKE CITY — The biggest news surrounding BYU this week had nothing to do with what takes place on the field, or its upcoming rematch with Texas Tech on Saturday in the Big 12 title game.

Instead, the university had to fend off a push from Penn State to hire Kalani Sitake as the program's next head coach in a major distraction before arguably one of the biggest games in program history.

But the Cougars kept their coach and all attention turned again to championship weekend. But first was a check-in on the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night.

BYU has a guaranteed path to make the playoff with a win over Texas Tech on Saturday, but the path to the playoff as an at-large team remained slim in the last look before the final game of regular season and the final rankings are released Sunday.

Though Texas A&M, who was previously ranked No. 3, fell in the rankings following a loss to Texas, BYU remained stuck — and on the outside looking in — at No. 11 for the third straight week. As such, BYU's only path to the playoff appears to be a win Saturday.

Texas Tech moved up a spot to No. 4, benefitting from Texas A&M's loss, after a blowout win on the road over West Virginia to closeout the season with an 11-1 record.

Outside of the two teams in the Big 12 championship game is Utah, who has been seemingly locked in a position just outside of the playoff cut line. And none of that changed Tuesday with a drop to No. 15 after a 10-point win over Kansas on Black Friday.

The Utes, who were jumped by Miami last week, were jumped again for the second straight week — this time to No. 13 Texas (9-3) and Vanderbilt (10-2). Utah got as high as No. 12 but suffered a drop in back-to-back weeks despite wins.

Joining the three top-15 teams in the Big 12 is No. 18 Arizona, who got a rivalry win over Arizona State, and No. 21 Houston.

The top four teams this week — the teams with a bye in the playoff — include No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Indiana, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Texas Tech.

