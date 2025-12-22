BYU finalizes 2-year deal with Notre Dame beginning 2026 in Provo

PROVO — The Fighting Irish are coming to LaVell Edwards Stadium, after all.

BYU and Notre Dame announced the finalization of a two-game, home-and-home series Monday morning that will see the Fighting Irish come to Provo in 2026 and BYU make a return trip to South Bend in 2027.

The 2026 game will mark the third in a series that dates back to 1992, which Notre Dame holds a 7-2 overall record. But it will be the first in the Beehive State since 2004, and the first in the series since the Irish's 28-20 win at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2022.

The game replaces a previously scheduled game against Cal, which had been removed from the Cougars' 2026 nonconference schedule when the ACC moved the Golden Bears up to nine conference games last week.

"We are excited to announce this home-and-home series between BYU and Notre Dame for the 2026 and 2027 seasons," BYU athletic director Brian Santiago said in a statement. "We have tremendous respect for Notre Dame, and appreciate director of athletics Pete Bevacqua, who has been great to work with in arranging this series. These will be competitive football games, and will highlight Kalani Sitake and Marcus Freeman, two of the best leaders and coaches in college football.

"As private, faith-based institutions, BYU and Notre Dame share many common values, and this series provides an exceptional opportunity to showcase two world-class universities," he added. "It's a matchup that will resonate strongly with Cougar fans and college football fans everywhere."

Both BYU and Notre Dame finished as the first two teams left out of this year's College Football Playoff, with the Irish being leapfrogged by Miami in large part due to the Cougars' loss to No. 4 Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game, according to selection committee chair Hunter Yurachek.

That left both available for the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando — before the Fighting Irish opted out of a bowl game entirely due to missing the playoff.

The 12th-ranked Cougars will close the 2025 season Saturday against No. 22 Georgia Tech at Camping World Stadium (1:30 p.m. MST, ABC).

The series effectively puts Notre Dame's longstanding series with USC on hold for the next two years. The Trojans and Irish have played most years since 1926, but USC recently expressed doubt over the timing of the game that is usually played in October or November.

In addition to Notre Dame, BYU will also host FCS foe Utah Tech as part of the 2026 schedule before traveling to incoming Pac-12 newcomer Colorado State. The Cougars' conference slate includes home games against Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati and Iowa State, as well as road tilts against Kansas, TCU, UCF and Utah.