Big nights for Toffoli, Smith and Celebrini send Sharks to 6-3 win over Mammoth

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli had two goals and two assists as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Utah Mammoth 6-3 on Monday night.

Will Smith also scored twice for San Jose, giving him 12 goals this season. He added an assist. Pavol Regenda scored in his Sharks debut, and Adam Gaudette had the other San Jose goal.

Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft, had three assists to increase his season total to 26. Yaroslav Askarov made 31 saves.

Lawson Crouse had two goals and JJ Peterka also scored for Utah.