Big nights for Toffoli, Smith and Celebrini send Sharks to 6-3 win over Mammoth

By Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 1, 2025 at 11:22 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli had two goals and two assists as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Utah Mammoth 6-3 on Monday night.

Will Smith also scored twice for San Jose, giving him 12 goals this season. He added an assist. Pavol Regenda scored in his Sharks debut, and Adam Gaudette had the other San Jose goal.

Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft, had three assists to increase his season total to 26. Yaroslav Askarov made 31 saves.

Lawson Crouse had two goals and JJ Peterka also scored for Utah.

Most recent Mammoth stories

Related topics

MammothSports
Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  