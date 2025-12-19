Utah's Daniil But notches first career goal, but shorthanded Devils outlast Mammoth 2-1

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Mammoth returned home Friday after winning two of its last three on the road to host a banged-up New Jersey Devils team.

While the injury bug has bitten the Devils, Utah got closer to full strength Friday with Alexander Kerfoot back in the lineup. It was the season-debut for Kerfoot, who missed the first 36 games of the season after recovering from core muscle surgery in October.

Utah opened the game with intensity, picking up where the team left off in a win over Detroit earlier in the week, and gave themselves some early shots on goal. But it was New Jersey who came out on top in the end with a 2-1 road win.

Daniil But struck first on a skilled backhand shot that found its way over the shoulder of New Jersey goaltender Jacob Markstrom, giving the Mammoth an early lead on the game's first power play.

It was the first goal of the season — and career — for the Russian native, who was called up from the AHL on Dec. 2.

"I'm not gonna lie, it felt good when I score, but the most important thing is winning, and we lost today," But said.

New Jersey tied the game up in the second period when Connor Brown ripped a shot toward the top right corner of the net. And then after killing a second straight Mammoth power play, the Devils cracked Utah's stout penalty kill as Stefan Noesen ended the drought by netting a goal on New Jersey's fifth power play chance of the game.

Noesen found the puck on a redirect from Karel Vejmelka's pads, scoring just his third goal and sixth point of the season.

"I think we had an opportunity to put the game away when we had the lead, and could not score the big goal and take advantage of our opportunity," Mammoth head coach Andre Tourgny said.

With two straight Devils' goals, Utah faced a comeback opportunity, but struggled to get anything past Markstrom despite plenty of opportunities.

Tourgny pulled Vejmelka at the two-minute mark to give the team an extra skater and tie the game, but the Mammoth couldn't find get anything in the net. After allowing the early goal, Markstrom settled in well for the Devils and 32-of-33 shots, shutting the door on a potential comeback for Utah.

Despite being shorthanded early in the game, Nate Schmidt looked like he had a chance at a breakaway goal, but he was called for cross-checking as he stole the puck, giving New Jersey a two-man advantage.

But like the Mammoth have done for much of the season, the team's penalty kill answered; and for the second straight home game, the Mammoth's special teams killed a five-on-three penalty.

"I think the commitment of everybody, I think there's a high level of focus and urgency," Tourgny said. "They take a lot of pride in what they're doing and was a key moment in the game, and it was big."

Utah's penalty kill has been strong over the last five games, added to a great stretch by killing off four Devils' power plays in Friday's game.

"Our structure has definitely been different, and I think the guys have done a great job," Kerfoot said. "I don't want to come in and disrupt things at all. They've been doing a great job, and when there's opportunities I'll go in and do my job."