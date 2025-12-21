SLC Puck podcast: Utah makes OT winner more exciting than necessary

By Austin Facer for KSL | Posted - Dec. 21, 2025 at 11:10 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALt LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth beat Winnipeg 4-3 in overtime, but somehow managed to make a 3-0 lead feel like a horror movie, nearly blowing their lead in the third period.

Luckily, Clayton Keller ended it 13 seconds into overtime. SLC Puck host Austin Facer breaks down the late game heroics, including a real leadership moment from sharpshooter Dylan Guenther, who has been leading the team in scoring since Logan Cooley's injury earlier this month.

SLC Puck! is a twice-weekly podcast on Utah's hockey scene hosted by local hockey expert Austin Facer. You can subscribe to SLC Puck's YouTube channel here.

Most recent Mammoth stories

Related topics

MammothSportsNHL
Austin Facer
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  