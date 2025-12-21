SLC Puck podcast: Utah makes OT winner more exciting than necessary

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALt LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth beat Winnipeg 4-3 in overtime, but somehow managed to make a 3-0 lead feel like a horror movie, nearly blowing their lead in the third period.

Luckily, Clayton Keller ended it 13 seconds into overtime. SLC Puck host Austin Facer breaks down the late game heroics, including a real leadership moment from sharpshooter Dylan Guenther, who has been leading the team in scoring since Logan Cooley's injury earlier this month.

SLC Puck! is a twice-weekly podcast on Utah's hockey scene hosted by local hockey expert Austin Facer. You can subscribe to SLC Puck's YouTube channel here.