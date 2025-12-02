Kalani Sitake reportedly to stay with BYU on new deal after Penn State interest

PROVO — Perhaps miracles haven't ceased.

After lengthy talks with Penn State related to the open head coaching vacancy, Kalani Sitake is sticking with the alma mater he's coached for the past 10 seasons.

Sitake and BYU have agreed on an extension to keep him at the school, as first reported by ESPN. The deal will include a new contract that ESPN calls "lucrative" to keep the former Cougar fullback in royal blue after Penn State reportedly made him the primary focus of their own coaching search.

KSL.com confirmed that a new deal is being worked out between Sitake and BYU, which plays Saturday in the Big 12 championship game against No. 5 Texas Tech (10 a.m. MST, ABC), though no deal was signed as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Still, one is expected, and ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Sitake has begun informing people of his intention to stay in Provo — including officials at Penn State.

Call him the Wolf of Kalshi: Sitake is not leaving.

Details of the new deal weren't immediately available. But sources indicated it included significant commitments for Sitake's assistants — including offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick and defensive coordinator Jay Hill — as well as name, image and likeness investments in the program.

Whatever the number, is it worth it for a potential coach of the year candidate? Just ask his players.

"Yes, yes, yes; he's the best coach in the nation," BYU defensive back Evan Johnson said after the Cougars' 41-21 win over UCF. "That's all I've got to say."

It's also feasible for a BYU program backed by donors that include Nutricost CEO Min Kim, Crumbl CEO Jason McGowan, and King Husein, the CEO of Span Construction and Engineering whose projects include Costco buildings throughout North America, the United Kingdom, Taiwan and Australia — among several others.

"They're going to have to rip him from our bloody hands!"



– @SteveYoungQB on Penn State's rumored interest in #BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. pic.twitter.com/f6gw2vDxbR — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 2, 2025

The Cougars are 83-44 under Sitake over the past decade, including an 11-1 campaign in 2025 and 8-1 in Big 12 play with just two losing records, seven bowl appearances and a 4-3 record in the postseason.

Sitake's 56-19 record since 2020 is the seventh-highest winning percentage in the Football Bowl Subdivision, trailing only Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Notre Dame and Michigan.

He's also an outspoken and passionate defender of BYU and its sponsoring institution, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A returned missionary in Oakland, California, Sitake has done as good of a job as any in college football of navigating the modern world of NIL and the transfer portal, all while blending a unique culture within the BYU locker room with limited resources and what is believed to be among the lowest-paid coaching staffs in the Big 12 — if not nationally.

The decision also helps keep together the future for the Cougars, who currently have the No. 20-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the country by 247Sports.

The class is highlighted by four-star quarterback Ryder Lyons from Folsom, California, and four-star in-state products Bott Mulitalo (Lone Peak), Brock Harris (Pine View), Adam Bywater (Olympus) and Lopeti "Juni" Moala (Orem) in the 19-player class.

Wednesday is the first day of the NCAA's early signing period.