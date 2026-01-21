Another Big 3? BYU women stun No. 19 Texas Tech with well-connected trio

PROVO — BYU women's basketball might just have its own "Big 3".

At least, they looked like it in handing Big 12-leading Texas Tech a second consecutive loss.

Olivia Hamlin poured in 20 points; and Delaney Gibb added 18 points, five rebounds and six assists as BYU stunned the 19th-ranked Red Raiders 73-61 at the Marriott Center.

Lara Rohkohl supplied 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal for BYU, which scored 24 points off 21 turnovers in the upset.

Snudda Collins led Texas Tech (19-2, 6-2 Big 12) with 14 points, and Bailey Maupin scored 11 for the Red Raiders.

But in a city where a certain other "Big 3" is making its name for a top-15 team in men's basketball, BYU (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) had its own trio that combined for 53 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists and seven steals in a win that could push the No. 52 team in the NET back toward the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Texas Tech connected on four of its first five shots, but BYU converted four turnovers into 8 points to jump out to a 14-10 lead midway through the first quarter.

Hamlin had 11 points in the first quarter, including back-to-back fastbreak buckets that helped the Cougars to a 25-16 lead after 10 minutes.

"Liv came in and gave us a huge lift right from the jump, hitting a three, got a steal, hit a layup," BYU coach Lee Cummard said. "From there, we kind of just played really well the rest of the game, except for the second quarter where we gave up six offensive rebounds and turned it over eight times.

"I thought we matched them or exceeded everything they were doing, blow for blow. I'm just really proud of the group, and glad to see their hard work pay off."

BYU guard Olivia Hamlin (7) takes a 3-pointer during a Big 12 women's basketball game against No. 19 Texas Tech, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. (Photo: Aaron Cornia, BYU Photo)

Gibb found Sydney Benally for a corner three in the second quarter, and the "Navajo dime dropper" scored 6 of her 9 points in the first half over a 50-second span to stretch BYU's lead to 35-23 with 5:49 left in the half.

But the Cougars' old nemesis — the turnover — reared its head late in the half. The team that averages 18.1 turnovers per game had five as Texas Tech used a 7-0 run to pull within four, 38-34, en route to a BYU's 40-34 halftime advantage.

Indeed, BYU played inside-out and outside-in, assisting on 15-of-26 made buckets, adding 14 second-chance points, and outscored Texas Tech 36-20 in the paint.

Rohkohl played a key role in that, finishing 6-of-9 shooting at the rim and adding 3-of-4 free throws to go with a pair of assists.

"Getting the ball from the paint and kicking out for a three is, in my opinion, the best shot that there is," said Gibb, whose coach beamed sitting next to her at the comment. "It's easy to make when all of your momentum is going to the hoop.

"She was fighting hard hard in the paint, and for her to unselfishly spray out to her shooters like she did is never going to go unnoticed."

Rohkohl's 15 points are the most the senior from Hanover, Germany, by way of the College of Charleston has scored since she totaled a season-best 18 in a 79-62 win over Weber State back on Nov. 22.

The two assists may mean just as much to her, though.

"They trust me and I trust them," she said of her teammates. "Being connected on the court means a lot; I think that's how we win games — when all of us are connected and there for each other, not playing selfish."

Marya Hudgins hit a 3-point play with 49 seconds left in the third as BYU held Texas Tech to a single field goal in the final five minutes of the third quarter to take a 56-48 advantage with 10 minutes remaining.

The visiting Raiders opened the fourth quarter connecting on just one of its first first seven attempts, and Hamlin scored 4 during a 9-2 start to stretch the Cougars' lead to 15 with 4:58 remaining and salt away the win.

No rest for the weary, though; BYU is back in the Marriott Center hosting another ranked opponent — No. 22 West Virginia — on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. MST, ESPN+).

"I feel like we've had a pretty tough schedule, and this (win) is a breathe of air," Gibb said. "I think this can bring a ton of confidence to our team, with a lot of players who are in their first year playing college basketball.

"This reminds us that we can compete, and we can compete at the highest level. We're going to be hungry to do the same thing every single night."