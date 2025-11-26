No. 7 Michigan dominates No. 12 Gonzaga 101-61 to win Players Era Championship

By Kirk Kern, Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 26, 2025 at 10:17 p.m.

 
Michigan center Aday Mara (15) reacts as he scores against Gonzaga during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) reacts as he scores against Gonzaga during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

LAS VEGAS — Yaxel Lendeborg had 20 points and 11 rebounds as No. 7 Michigan routed No. 12 Gonzaga 101-61 on Wednesday night to win the Players Era Championship.

Trey McKenney added 17 points for the impressive Wolverines (7-0), who dominated every one of their opponents in the event. They won their three games by an average of 36.7 points, beating San Diego State by 40 and No. 21 Auburn by 30 before handing Mark Few his worst loss in 902 games as Gonzaga's coach.

The 18-team field featured some of the top programs in the country, and Michigan served notice it's a serious national title contender.

Nimari Burnett had 14 points, Aday Mara scored 13 and Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 11 for the Wolverines. The defense limited Gonzaga to 33.8% shooting from the floor, including 3 of 22 from 3-point range (13.6%).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Kirk Kern
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  