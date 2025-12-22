Dybantsa gets first BYU triple-double since 2016 to lead No. 10 Cougars past Eastern Washington

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PROVO, Utah — AJ Dybantsa had 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead No. 10 BYU to a 109-81 victory over Eastern Washington on Monday night.

Dybantsa became the first player with a triple-double for the Cougars since Kyle Collinsworth against UAB on March 16, 2016.

Richie Saunders had 22 points to help BYU (12-1) go unbeaten through a four-game homestand. Kennard Davis Jr. and Robert Wright III added 17 points apiece. Wright also dished out seven assists.

The Cougars shot 61% from the field in the second half and made 16 3-pointers. Davis led the way with a career-high five.

Kiree Huie led Eastern Washington with 17 points. Jojo Anderson and Alton Hamilton IV added 13 apiece for the Eagles (2-11), who lost to a Big 12 opponent for the third time this season.

Dybantsa carried BYU's offense early, scoring 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 9-of-11 shooting from the free throw line in the first half.

Every point was needed to keep the Cougars a step ahead of Eastern Washington.

The Eagles made eight 3s while shooting 40% from long range before halftime. They cut BYU's lead to one when Emmett Marquardt and Hamilton buried back-to-back 3-pointers to help trim an eight-point deficit to 47-46.

Saunders hit consecutive 3s in the final minute of the half to put BYU up 53-48 going into the locker room.

The Cougars heated up from the perimeter even more after halftime. Saunders and Dybantsa each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the second half to increase BYU's lead to 72-56.

Eastern Washington visits Idaho on Jan. 3.

BYU plays at Kansas State on Jan. 3.

