Shots fired, 1 injured during attempted jewelry store robbery in Murray

One of two men who police say attempted to rob a jewelry store in Murray was shot Tuesday by employees.

MURRAY — One man was shot and injured and police continued looking Tuesday afternoon for a second man after investigators say both tried to rob a Murray jewelry store.

About 11:40 a.m., two armed men entered Sierra West Custom Jewelers, 6190 S. State. Inside the store, there was some type of confrontation between the men and store employees and multiple shots were fired, said Murray police spokesman Kristin Reardon.

Who fired and how many times were still under investigation on Tuesday. Nothing from the store was taken and no employees or customers were injured.

Not long after the men drove away, a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen was dropped off at an Instacare in Sandy. Employees at the clinic called the police.

The responding officers were able to link the injured man to the robbery attempt in Murray, according to Reardon. That man was transferred to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray for further treatment. He will be moved to the Salt Lake County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

As of 2:30 p.m., Reardon said the search for the second man was ongoing.

This story may be updated.

