Russian drones trigger fires in Kyiv apartment buildings, officials say

People take shelter inside an underground parking lot during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday.

People take shelter inside an underground parking lot during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday. (Valentyn Ogirenko, Reuters )

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian drones swarmed the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Tuesday, striking and triggering fires in at least two residential buildings, officials said.

Officials said four people were injured. Air defense units were in action around the capital.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said on Telegram that a high-rise residential building had been hit in a district on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

He said four people had been treated for injuries and at least eight rescued from the building. Pictures posted on unofficial Telegram channels showed apartments on fire on upper floors.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a high-rise building was being evacuated after being hit in the Pechersk district in the city center. Pictures posted on unofficial channels showed parts of a building ablaze.

Unofficial channels reported that drone fragments had also fallen in an open area in an eastern district of the city.

Klitschko also reported disruptions to the city's power and water supplies.

