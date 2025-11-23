Locals in the NFL: Devin Lloyd, Jaguars defense keep playoff hopes alive with OT win

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

AROUND THE SHIELD — It was hardly pretty, not with three interceptions, another fumble and a 14-10 halftime deficit to Arizona.

But Jacksonville's 27-24 overtime win over the Cardinals that relied on defense has the Jaguars still dreaming of a playoff bid.

And Devin Lloyd was at the center of it.

The former University of Utah linebacker had five tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and hit Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett five times to highlight a defense that totaled six sacks and 11 tackles for loss to pull within a game of Indianapolis atop the AFC South.

Trevor Lawrence completed 18-of-30 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns for the Jaguars (7-4), but also tossed three interceptions. And Walter Nolen returned a fumble 7 yards for a touchdown of a Cardinals side that held Jacksonville to 3-of-11 on third downs.

So the Jaguars had to do it the old-fashioned way, which isn't abnormal, Lloyd explained in the days before the game.

"We play for the love of one another," Lloyd said in the locker room prior to Sunday's game. "We play for each other, but when it comes down to it, you've got to play pissed off, and coach says we've got to play fierce. It's a mentality; it's a me-or-you mentality."

Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Reflects on Defense's Needed Next Step https://t.co/4v6oS8pszn — Jaguars OnSI (@JaguarsOnSI) November 22, 2025

With nearly half of the Jaguars' front-line defensive players out due to injuries and other circumstances Sunday, Lloyd played as big as they come — and is a key reason why Jacksonville is only a game back of Indianapolis.

Here's a look at how other former Utah high school and college football standouts performed in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Sunday Night Football

Los Angeles 34, Tampa Bay 7

Rams (9-2)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Starting wide receiver caught game-high seven passes for 97 yards

Buccaneers (6-5)

No locals on the active roster

Puka is a man of the people 😂@SNFonNBCpic.twitter.com/tL9LfnC11y — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2025

Sunday afternoon

Baltimore 23, New York 10

Ravens (6-5)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU : Starting linebacker had one tackle and a quarterback hurry

: Starting linebacker had one tackle and a quarterback hurry Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah : Active, but did not play

: Active, but did not play Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety made one tackle, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery

Jets (2-9)

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham High (via USC): Reserve defensive lineman made one tackle

Chicago 31, Pittsburgh 28

Bears (8-3)

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (via Oregon): Inactive for Week 12

Steelers (6-5)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Reserve tailback ran for 68 yards on 18 carries, including 1-yard touchdown

Jaylen Warren finishes it off



PITvsCHI on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVntpic.twitter.com/ElSDBCmSYf — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2025

New England 26, Cincinnati 20

Patriots (10-2)

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose tackle made two tackles on defense and also played at fullback on offense

Bengals (3-8)

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted five times for 227 yards (45.4 yards per punt) with one touchback and three punts downed inside the 20

Detroit 34, New York 27

Lions (7-4)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon) : Started at right tackle

: Started at right tackle Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back also played on special teams

Giants (2-10)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Inactive for Week 12

Green Bay 23, Minnesota 6

Packers (7-3-1)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State : Starting quarterback completed 14-of-21 passes for 139 yards, ran for 15 yards on three carries with a sack taken

: Starting quarterback completed 14-of-21 passes for 139 yards, ran for 15 yards on three carries with a sack taken Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High : Reserve safety had a tackle and a fumble recovery on special teams

: Reserve safety had a tackle and a fumble recovery on special teams Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back ran for 21 yards on eight carries, caught one pass for 5 yards, and made a tackle on special teams

Vikings (4-7)

Tyler Batty, LB, BYU/Payson High: Reserve linebacker made one tackle on special teams

Jordan Love and the Packers are 7-3-1 — and 2-0 in the NFC North — as they head to Detroit for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/gB3qWc7v5y — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2025

Kansas City 23, Indianapolis 20

Chiefs (6-5)

Kingsley Suamataia, OG, BYU/Orem High : Started at left guard, had one penalty

: Started at left guard, had one penalty Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State : Inactive for Week 12

: Inactive for Week 12 Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker also played on special teams

Colts (8-3)

No locals on the active roster

Seattle 30, Tennessee 24

Seahawks (8-3)

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State : Starting wide receiver had one carry for 5 yards, targeted twice on offense; returned three punts for 40 yards (13.3 yards per punt) and two kickoffs for 38 yards (19.0 yards per return)

: Starting wide receiver had one carry for 5 yards, targeted twice on offense; returned three punts for 40 yards (13.3 yards per punt) and two kickoffs for 38 yards (19.0 yards per return) Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Inactive for Week 12

Titans (1-10)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker made three tackles

Jacksonville 27, Arizona 24

Jaguars (7-4)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah : Starting linebacker totaled five tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits

: Starting linebacker totaled five tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve receiver was targeted four times

Cardinals (3-8)

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU: Reserve quarterback completed one pass for -2 yards

Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis makes NFL debut with Arizona Cardinals https://t.co/a7M6XNZZHypic.twitter.com/T8B34F76Y4 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 15, 2025

Cleveland 24, Las Vegas 10

Browns (3-8)

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker made one tackle

Raiders (2-9)

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman High: Inactive for Week 12

Dallas 24, Philadelphia 21

Cowboys (5-5-1)

No locals on the active roster

Eagles (8-3)

Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama): Reserve tight end also played on special teams

Atlanta 24, New Orleans 10

Falcons (4-7)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU : Reserve running back ran for 44 yards on 12 carries, caught one pass for 5 yards; and made two tackles on special teams

: Reserve running back ran for 44 yards on 12 carries, caught one pass for 5 yards; and made two tackles on special teams Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker made nine tackles including one tackle for loss

Saints (2-9)

Michael Davis, CB, BYU : Reserve cornerback made one tackle on special teams

: Reserve cornerback made one tackle on special teams Taysom Hill, QB, BYU : Reserve quarterback ran 10 times for 17 yards, attempted two passes and recovered a fumble

: Reserve quarterback ran 10 times for 17 yards, attempted two passes and recovered a fumble Terrell Burgess, S, Utah : Reserve safety had one pass defended on defense, made one tackle on special teams

: Reserve safety had one pass defended on defense, made one tackle on special teams Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah : Starting receiver caught three passes for 37 yards

: Starting receiver caught three passes for 37 yards Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State: Reserve defensive end made one tackle

"I feel confident in my knee ... I don't feel like I'm lacking as a result of this injury.#Saints QB/TE Taysom Hill opens up about returning from a season-ending injury suffered in December of 2024. pic.twitter.com/GRH1VWHhS9 — NOF (@nofnetwork) November 24, 2025

Thursday Night Football

Houston 23, Buffalo 19

Texans (6-5)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Reserve tight end caught one pass for 8 yards in 48 offensive snaps

Bills (7-4)