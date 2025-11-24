Utah unveils official name, new logo for 2034 Winter Olympics

By Carter Williams, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 24, 2025 at 12:44 p.m.

 
People line up to take a photo in front of a Utah 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics sculpture at Salt Lake City International Airport Monday. The sculpture and event name were unveiled 3,000 days before the event's opening ceremonies.

People line up to take a photo in front of a Utah 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics sculpture at Salt Lake City International Airport Monday. The sculpture and event name were unveiled 3,000 days before the event's opening ceremonies. (Carter Williams, KSL.com)

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Utah unveiled the official name and logo for the 2034 Winter Olympics.
  • Gov. Spencer Cox emphasized the statewide impact of the event, not just Salt Lake.
  • A new sculpture will the name and logo was installed at Salt Lake City International Airport.

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of the 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics will take place in and around Utah's capital city, but Gov. Spencer Cox and event organizers believe the event's impacts will be felt statewide.

"The 2034 Winter Olympics are going to unify the world — they're also going to unify our state," the governor said. "The focus is also on those 29 counties all across the state. This isn't just the Salt Lake Olympics, it's not just the Wasatch Front Olympics, it's our Olympics.

That's exactly what will be mirrored in the event name.

Moments later, organizers pulled a veil off a large sculpture inside Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday to unveil the global event's new branding: Utah 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The new name and logo were symbolically unveiled at the airport exactly 3,000 days from the 2034 opening ceremonies.

"Salt Lake City is the gateway to the world for Utah, so all the people coming ... will start in Salt Lake City," said Fraser Bullock, president and executive chair of the Organizing Committee for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, as arriving passengers walked alongside the sculpture to baggage claim nearby.

The International Olympic Committee named Salt Lake City as the host of the 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics last year, and there have been a few other major updates before Monday's announcements.

The Organizing Committee for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games launched a fundraising effort called Podium34 in September, which landed more than $200 million in commitments toward a goal of $300 million to help plan out the event before sponsorship funding becomes available after the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Monday's event also took place nearly a month after Salt Lake City announced plans for a massive watch party for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, an event seeking to draw in a taste of the Olympic experience before the real thing returns in 2034.

This story will be updated.

