Rogers double helps Aston Villa beat Leeds 2-1 in Premier League. Arsenal-Tottenham next

Morgan Rogers scored twice — including a stunning winner from a free kick — as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Leeds 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The playmaker has just come back from international duty with England, where he is currently keeping Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham out of the starting team.

Rogers showed exactly why against Leeds, clipping in a finish from Donyell Malen's cross for the equalizer in the 48th before demonstrating wonderful technique to whip a free kick over the defensive wall and into the net in the 75th.

Leeds took the lead at a highly charged Elland Road when Lukas Nmecha bundled in from close range after Villa defender Ezri Konsa cleared the ball off the goalline following Anton Stach's header. There was a video review to check if Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez was impeded in the build-up but the goal was allowed.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin thought he'd equalized for Leeds two minutes after Rogers' second goal but it was ruled out for handball.

It was Villa's sixth win in the last seven league games, after starting the campaign without a victory in the team's first five games. Villa moved up to fourth place.

Promoted Leeds has now lost five of its last six games and has dropped into the relegation zone.

Later, Arsenal hosts Tottenham in the north London derby and will look to stretch its lead to six points over second-placed Chelsea. Manchester City is a point further back in third.

