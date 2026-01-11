US international Josh Sargent refused to play in FA Cup game, says Norwich coach

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 11, 2026 at 12:33 p.m.

 
FILE - United States's Josh Sargent looks on prior to a friendly soccer match against Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.

FILE - United States's Josh Sargent looks on prior to a friendly soccer match against Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

NORWICH, England — Norwich head coach Philippe Clement says U.S. international Josh Sargent refused to play in Sunday's FA Cup match against Walsall.

Clement also insisted that Sargent would not be leaving the second-tier club in the January transfer window, despite reported interest from MLS team Toronto FC.

"Josh sent me a message (on Saturday) evening saying he would not be available because of transfer things in his head," Clement said after Norwich's 5-1 rout of Walsall. "This is obviously not something we want, and will have consequences. It is something we need to speak about inside the club, but the club has made it really clear to Josh and his agent that he will not be leaving during this transfer window."

The 25-year-old forward joined Norwich from Werder Bremen in 2021. He has eight goals this season.

Norwich easily advanced to the fourth round with Jovon Makama scoring a hat trick against Walsall.

