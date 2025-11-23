Providence rollover leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PROVIDENCE — One person was killed and four others injured Saturday night after a vehicle rolled into a field on state Road 165 in Providence.

Crews were dispatched at 7:09 p.m. to 1815 South on State Road 165 following a T-bone crash where two people were ejected. Responders found a 21-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl outside the vehicle.

Two male occupants were reportedly inside the upside-down vehicle, the Daily Herald reported. A third male was reported to be gasping for air, according to dispatch information. A battalion chief on scene counted five victims in total.

The Utah Highway Patrol later confirmed a fatality in the crash, but did not immediately release the identity of the person killed or the conditions of the other injured, pending notification of the families.

UHP Lt. Cade Brenchley told KVNU that all five occupants of one of the vehicles were teenagers — three boys and two girls. He added that speed is being investigated as a possible factor and that none of the teenagers were wearing seat belts.

Following the crash, SR-165 was closed in both directions for several hours while authorities conducted their on-scene investigation.