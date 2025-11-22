6-year-old missing from West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — An advisory has been issued following the alleged kidnapping of a 6-year-old child, who is believed to have been taken late Friday by an acquaintance.

The Utah Department of Public Safety says the child, Ayak Mout, was last seen at 9:48 p.m. on Friday, at 3274 W. 3540 South in West Valley City. The child was wearing a pink T-shirt, red pants, and has long black hair that was pulled back in a hair tie.

Police believe the last person seen with the child was Ayak Ngor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center at 801-840-4000 and reference case number WV25-94130.

