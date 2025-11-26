Could your home be increasing your risk of Alzheimer's? Utah experts advise a radon test

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

Could your home be increasing your risk of Alzheimer's disease? Utah experts advise a radon test

Most people think about family history, genetics, or age when they think about Alzheimer's.

While those factors are well known, researchers are now studying whether long-term exposure to certain environmental conditions may also influence cognitive health.

One of those conditions is radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas found throughout Utah.

Utah health and environmental experts encourage residents to pay attention to radon levels in their homes, especially because radon exposure builds slowly over time and can go unnoticed for many years.

Utah residents can request a free radon test kit at UtahRadon.org.

What is radon?

Radon forms naturally as uranium in soil and rock breaks down. It moves upward and can enter homes through small openings in foundations, basements, crawl spaces and utility gaps.

Radon has no color, taste, or odor, so homeowners cannot detect it without a test.

According to the [Envionmental Protection Agency](Envionmental Protection Agency), long-term radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

Utah has a higher radon potential than many other states due to its unique geology. Recent data shows that almost half of all Utah homes have elevated radon levels, underscoring the importance of routine testing.

What do we know about Alzheimer's risk?

According to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's is the most common cause of dementia.

Most patients are 65 and older, and the likelihood of developing the disease increases with age. Genetics, family history and certain heart and blood vessel conditions may also contribute to increased risk.

Photo: Beaunitta Van Wyk/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com

What does research say about radon and cognitive health?

Scientists are continuing to study whether long-term exposure to radon may affect neurological health.

A recent study published in Environmental Health Perspectives found evidence that ionizing radiation may contribute to cellular changes associated with Alzheimer's. The authors noted that these effects may accumulate over many years of exposure.

Researchers emphasize that more studies are needed before drawing firm conclusions.

However, because radon exposure is preventable, Utah residents have an opportunity to reduce one potential environmental risk factor.

Testing is simple. Families can order a free test kit from UtahRadon.org.

Why radon testing matters for Utah families

Many Utah homeowners who test their homes are surprised by their results.

Because radon has no symptoms and no noticeable signs, homes with elevated levels often appear completely normal.

Testing is straightforward. UtahRadon.org provides free test kits to all Utah residents. The test only takes a few minutes to place in the home and is then mailed to a certified third-party laboratory for analysis.

If your home tests high

High levels can be reduced by installing a mitigation system.

These systems are installed by certified professionals and are designed to continuously vent radon from beneath the home to the outside air.

Most installations are completed in a single visit and begin lowering radon levels immediately.

How to get started

Radon is invisible and odorless, but it is measurable, and homeowners have control over their exposure. Testing allows families to understand their risk and take action if needed.

Utah residents can request a free radon test by visiting UtahRadon.org.