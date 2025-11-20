1 dead, 2 others injured in Ogden T-bone crash

A person was pinned and ultimately died in car crash in Ogden on Thursday.

A person was pinned and ultimately died in car crash in Ogden on Thursday. (Ogden City Police Department)

OGDEN — One person is dead and two others were injured when a truck and a car collided near 44th Street and Harrison Boulevard on Thursday, police announced.

Ogden police responded to the collision at about 12:32 p.m., where the passenger in a red car that was waiting in the northbound left-turn lane to head west when their car was struck by a driver in a truck heading south through the intersection, police said in a news release Thursday.

"The passenger in the red vehicle was pinned inside and later extricated by emergency personnel; they were transported to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries," the release from the Ogden Police Department reads.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles sustained minor injuries from the wreck.

The Weber-Morgan Metro Crash Team is investigating the crash to determine the circumstances.

Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.

