Fill your heart with cheer at Utah's Odyssey Dance Theatre's Christmas Spectacular

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

You've never seen a Christmas show like this one.

Salt Lake City's favorite holiday tradition is back and bigger than ever! Odyssey Dance Theatre (ODT)'s Christmas Spectacular will dazzle audiences once again this December.

With showstopping dance numbers and heartwarming moments the whole family will love, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season together.

ODT's Spectacular will complete a limited run at Salt Lake City's historic Grand Theatre from Dec. 17–23, and you'll want to experience the artistry live! Here's why it's the can't-miss show of the season.

Photo: Odyssey Dance

Create a new favorite holiday tradition

There are many options for Christmas-themed entertainment around the holidays, but costs can stack up quickly when you're attending multiple shows or with a large family.

Odyssey's Spectacular is a fun way to get a piece of all your favorites in one show, rather than buying tickets to a half-dozen different shows.

The show is a mix of classic Christmas favorites as well as fresh, unexpected twists. You'll see why it has won the hearts and loyalty of previous attendees.

The show is affordable for families, date nights, and group outings, with tickets starting at $30. You can contact the Grand Theatre Box Office by calling 801-957-3322 to access discounted tickets for seniors, military, emergency responders, educators, dance studios, and large groups.

With performances running from Dec. 17–23, it's the perfect way to crank up the Christmas spirit to level 10 right before the big day!

Odyssey Dance Theatre makes it truly spectacular

If you're not familiar with the concept, a spectacular is a show featuring elaborate sets, costumes, and music that includes hits, including favorite songs and scenes from many different shows.

ODT brings their own flair to the concept to create a show that's modern, energetic, and of course, festive! They have applied the same deft touch to Christmas as they did with their Halloween Thriller show.

It's a one-stop show that is sure to hit all your Christmas favorites in a single jam-packed performance. Spectacular includes excerpts from "A Christmas Carol," "It's a Wonderful Life," "The Nutcracker," "Elf," "White Christmas," and the Rockettes — just to name a few!

Audience members enjoy a mix of different dance styles, including ODT's signature jazz and ballet performed by professional dancers. And Utah native and professional singer David Osmond stars as the show's merry lead.

Venue spotlight: The Grand Theatre

The Grand Theatre is a hidden gem among Utah's performing venues. Originally built for Salt Lake City's South High School, it was open from 1931 to 1988. Salt Lake Community College purchased the school a year later.

While most of the campus has been bulldozed or renovated since then, the Grand Theatre stands unchanged as a beacon of intricate Art Deco architecture.

You're sure to be charmed by the historic atmosphere along with the show's festive spirit. The Grand Theatre is conveniently located at 1575 S. State St. in Salt Lake City.

The greatest things about the Grand Theatre are first, the parking. There is plenty of parking with various places for easy and speedy entry and exit.

Next, the theatre seating. In many of these older theatres the seats are small, tight and uncomfortable. But the Grand Theatre seats are very comfortable and have plenty of room.

And lastly, the lighting and set are something to behold. You're sure to enjoy the amazing set and the incredible lighting of the Grand Theatre to enhance the talent of the Odyssey Dance Performances.

Photo: Odyssey Dance

Don't miss the magic: Get your tickets now

There's no better way to celebrate the season than experiencing ODT's Spectacular live at The Grand Theatre, and now is the time to secure your seats.

Last year's hit Christmas show promises even more energy and dazzling choreography for a festive night out.

It's time to kick off a new holiday tradition! Tickets are on sale now and are expected to go fast, so grab your preferred date to ensure a seat.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. each night from Dec. 17–23, excluding Sunday, with an additional matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Buy your tickets online here and enjoy the magic of the Christmas season!