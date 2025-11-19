Utah care center owner spent nearly $200K of elderly woman's money, charges say

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

HURRICANE, Washington County — The owner of an assisted living center in southern Utah is facing criminal charges accusing him of spending nearly $200,000 of an 81-year-old woman's money on himself for items such as food, Halloween costumes, large screen televisions, video games and sex toys.

Gage Wallace Hedberg, 32, of Hurricane, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with four counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and unlawful dealing of property by a fiduciary, both second-degree felonies.

Between Nov. 3, 2022, and Feb. 28 of this year, Hedberg owned and operated Life Family Personal Care, 158 N. 240 East in Hurricane, according to charging documents. During that time, he provided services to an 81-year-old woman and had power of attorney.

"The power of attorney included provisions that required the defendant to: act in (the woman's) best interest; act in good faith; and act loyally for (the woman's) benefit," the charges state.

Instead, Hedberg allegedly "withdrew significant amounts of cash" from the woman's checking account for his own use.

"In total, (he) diverted approximately $159,068 to $197,294 for his own benefit," according to the charges.

Prosecutors say the woman "had sufficient income and funds to meet her needs and maintain her modest standard of living." But after Hedberg used her money, "she was left with less than $5,000 and insufficient income to cover her expenses."

Among his purchases, Hedberg "had 241 items from Amazon shipped to his address totaling $11,539. These purchases included, but were not limited to office supplies, electronics, a mini split air conditioner, men's clothing, Halloween costumes, sex toys and lubricants, kitchen supplies, video gaming equipment and musical supplies," according to charging documents.

In addition, he made "47 purchases at Costco, including two membership renewals. These purchases totaled $12,904. Costco provided receipts for approximately 27 of these purchases. All 27 were made under the defendant's membership account. These purchases include, but are not limited to, food, household supplies, dental products, kitchen supplies, bedding, vitamins/probiotics, toiletries, clothing, batteries, electrical products, a computer monitor, (a 75-inch screen TV and a 77-inch screen TV), a printer, car products, Pokémon cards and a vacuum," the charges allege.

Investigators also noted tens of thousands of dollars of purchases for items that "appear inconsistent with (the woman's) historical spending and interests," including video games, liquor store purchases, smoke shop purchases, "mobile IV services related to hangovers," and home improvement projects. Prosecutors say Hedberg also made nearly $34,000 in cash withdraws from the woman's account.

After gaining power of attorney for the woman in 2022, investigators say Hedberg "sold (the woman's) home and used the proceeds, along with (her) finances," according to a search warrant affidavit served in connection with the case.

The Utah Attorney General's Office became involved with the investigation when Hedberg went to another assisted living center in Hurricane — where the woman now resides — in an attempt to help secure Medicaid for the woman.

"Hedberg told the staff that (the woman) was almost out of money to pay for her care at the facility," according to the affidavit.

But after reviewing her bank statements, the staff told Hedberg that the woman would not qualify for Medicaid because of her high level of spending, the affidavit says.

At that point, Hedberg admitted he "had made a mistake" and had spent the woman's money, according to the warrant.