2 injured after vehicle is wedged under semitruck in Tooele County crash

LAKE POINT, Tooele County — Two people were injured Wednesday after their vehicle got wedged under a semitruck trailer.

The crash occurred on state Route 36 by the Canyon Road intersection in Lake Point. A car with two occupants got wedged underneath the trailer of a semitruck just before noon, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said.

One of the occupants is in critical condition and the other is in "poor, but stable condition," Alexander said.

The crash is blocking all three southbound lanes, he added.

