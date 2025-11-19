Church of Jesus Christ discontinues Saturday evening session of general conference

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 19, 2025 at 10:21 a.m.

 
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday there will no longer be a Saturday evening session during its general conferences.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday there will no longer be a Saturday evening session during its general conferences. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday it will no longer hold a Saturday evening session during general conferences.

The First Presidency announced the change on Wednesday, saying it will take effect starting April 2026. General conference will instead consist of four daytime sessions.

The evening session has gone through several changes in the last decade. For many years, a priesthood session for men was held during the Saturday evening slot of conference and a women's session was held the Saturday prior to general conference.

In 2017, the church announced the sessions would be held annually rather than semiannually; the women's session would be on the Saturday evening of the semiannual conference in October, and the priesthood session for men would be during the annual conferences in April.

In June 2021, the church discontinued the Saturday evening sessions, but then a month later, the session was reinstated as a general session open to all, without a specific audience or theme. Since October 2021, general conference has been made up of the five general sessions.

Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL.com. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.

