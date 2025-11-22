'A historic moment:' Vineyard's first grocery store opening met with fanfare, eager shoppers

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

VINEYARD — Residents of Vineyard will no longer have to travel outside of its city limits for a trip to the grocery store.

Bella's Market, 875 N. Main, opened its doors last Saturday as one of the first major amenities to be part of the emerging Utah City.

The ceremonious opening of Vineyard's first grocery store drew over 1,000 attendees, according to a statement from Associated Food Stores.

"This is a historic moment in Vineyard," Mayor Julie Fullmer told KSL.com on Tuesday. "This is the first store in Vineyard in 100 years. Our residents now have local access to fresh food, pharmacy services, and everyday essentials near their homes.

Officials broke ground on the 40,000-square-foot store in February, and grocery architect firm RDC designed it.

The store's layout is intended to encourage social interaction and engagement among shoppers, a February press release states.

"Bella's Market sets the tone for what Utah City will become, a vibrant, connected community with amenities that make life better today and for generations to come," said Abel Porter, partner at Bella's Market, in a statement.

Utah City is a 700-acre mixed-use master-planned community on Utah Lake's eastern shore.

The new store, which aims to yield an "elevated shopping experience," according to the release, seemingly aligns with Utah City's mission of building a new kind of community.

"Bella's Market is more than a grocery store; it's a gathering place for Utah City," Jonathan Badger, CEO of Lee's Marketplace and co-owner of Bella's Market, said in a statement. "Our goal is to create a space where neighbors connect and enjoy the best of what Utah has to offer.

Fullmer said the response so far to Bella's Market signals what Vineyard residents have longed for in a local grocery store, eliminating the need to drive to neighboring Orem for their basic necessities.

"This store is an economic anchor keeping dollars in Vineyard — it supports local jobs and stabilizes a growing community, setting a new standard for how we grow. This is more than a grocery store. It's an anchor for our future," she said.

Bella's Market is locally owned and operated by Lee's Marketplace, in partnership with Utah City, the release states.