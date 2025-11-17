Larry Summers says he's stepping back from public commitments after Epstein emails

Larry Summers, former United States secretary of the Treasury, in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 8, 2022. Summers said he will step back from all commitments after President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to investigate his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Larry Summers, former United States secretary of the Treasury, in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 8, 2022. Summers said he will step back from all commitments after President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to investigate his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. (Brendan McDermid, Reuters )

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Larry Summers steps back from public commitments after Jeffrey Epstein email revelations.
  • Summers says he aims to rebuild trust following personal correspondence with Epstein.

WASHINGTON — Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said on Monday he will step back from all public commitments, days after President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to investigate his and other prominent Democrats' ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Summers, a former president of Harvard University, where he is a professor, told the university's student newspaper that the move was to allow him "to rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me."

The announcement came after the House Oversight Committee released thousands of files related to Epstein last week, including documents that showed personal correspondence between Summers and Epstein.

"I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein," Summers told The Crimson.

"While continuing to fulfill my teaching obligations, I will be stepping back from public commitments as one part of my broader effort," Summers added.

Summers, a Democrat, served as former President Bill Clinton's Treasury secretary and former President Barack Obama's National Economic Council director. He currently serves on the board of OpenAI and as a director of the Harvard Kennedy School's Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government.

OpenAI and Harvard did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Summers also did not immediately respond.

The Epstein scandal has been a political thorn in Trump's side for months, partly because he amplified conspiracy theories about Epstein to his own supporters.

Many Trump voters believe Bondi and other Trump officials have covered up Epstein's ties to powerful figures and obscured details surrounding his death by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019.

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Tuesday on forcing the release of investigative Epstein files after Trump, who had initially opposed the vote, called on fellow Republicans to support it.

