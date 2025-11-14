'Behemoth' boulder falls onto I-70 in Emery County

GREEN RIVER — A "behemoth" sized boulder fell into Interstate 70 near Green River early Thursday, but no injuries were reported.

The boulder fell from the towering walls through the Spotted Wolf Canyon area.

"Be happy you were not traveling on eastbound I-70 through Spotted Wolf near milepost 145 during the early morning hours of Thursday this week. This behemoth of a boulder landed on the road creating a bit of a traffic hazard," Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington posted on Facebook.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Dakota Adams is seen standing next to a rock that fell onto Interstate 70 near Green River early Thursday morning. (Photo: Ryan Wade, Emery County Sheriff's Office)

Huntington said the Utah Department of Transportation promptly cleared the road.