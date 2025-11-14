Trump asks Justice Department to probe Epstein ties with Bill Clinton, other Democrats

By Reuters | Updated - Nov. 14, 2025 at 4:07 p.m. | Posted - Nov. 14, 2025 at 4:07 p.m.

 
President Donald Trump waves as he walks to board Air Force One while departing for Florida from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Nov. 7.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks to board Air Force One while departing for Florida from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Nov. 7. (Kevin Lamarque, Reuters)

Save Story

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday said he was asking the Department of Justice to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's alleged ties with JPMorgan and several prominent Democratic figures, including former President Bill Clinton.

The request comes after a congressional committee released thousands of documents that raised new questions about Trump's relationship with the convicted sex offender.

Along with Clinton, who socialized with the late financier in the early 2000s, Trump said he had asked the Justice Department to investigate former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn founder who is also a prominent Democratic donor.

"Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat's problem, not the Republican's problem!" he wrote on social media. "They all know about him, don't waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!"

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment.

The other people named by Trump could not immediately be reached for comment.

While 9 in 10 Republicans say they approve of Trump's performance in the White House overall, just 4 in 10 say they approve of his handling of the Epstein files, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in October.

Related stories

Most recent Politics stories

Related topics

PoliticsU.S.
Reuters
    KSL.com Beyond Series
    KSL.com Beyond Business

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  