Trump asks Justice Department to probe Epstein ties with Bill Clinton, other Democrats

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday said he was asking the Department of Justice to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's alleged ties with JPMorgan and several prominent Democratic figures, including former President Bill Clinton.

The request comes after a congressional committee released thousands of documents that raised new questions about Trump's relationship with the convicted sex offender.

Along with Clinton, who socialized with the late financier in the early 2000s, Trump said he had asked the Justice Department to investigate former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn founder who is also a prominent Democratic donor.

"Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat's problem, not the Republican's problem!" he wrote on social media. "They all know about him, don't waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!"

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment.

The other people named by Trump could not immediately be reached for comment.

While 9 in 10 Republicans say they approve of Trump's performance in the White House overall, just 4 in 10 say they approve of his handling of the Epstein files, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in October.