Cyclist critically injured after crash on Bangerter Highway in Draper

By Curtis Booker, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 13, 2025 at 5:20 p.m.

 
A man was critically injured due to a crash in Draper on Thursday.

A man was critically injured due to a crash in Draper on Thursday. (Utah Highway Patrol)

DRAPER — A motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon on Bangerter Highway in Draper, police said.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Erik Beesley said about 4:20 p.m., a driver in a Subaru was traveling east on the highway near 600 West "in the fast lane" when a man on a motorcycle came up behind the car "going faster than the speed limit."

As the cyclist was changing lanes, it hit the Subaru from behind, according to Beesley.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital.

Beesley said the man still had a pulse at the scene of the crash, and CPR was not performed.

"Rider of the (motorcycle) has life threatening injuries, unknown if they will survive at this time," he said.

Meanwhile, Beesley said eastbound lanes along Bangerter Highway near 600 West would be shut down for another 40 minutes to an hour.

This story may be updated.

Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.
