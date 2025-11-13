BBC apologizes to Trump over speech edit, rejects defamation claim

By Catarina Demony, Reuters | Updated - Nov. 13, 2025 at 8:04 p.m. | Posted - Nov. 13, 2025 at 8:04 p.m.

 
A security guard stands guard outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, Tuesday. The BBC apologized to President Donald Trump on Thursday for editing his speech, but rejected the basis for his defamation claim.

A security guard stands guard outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, Tuesday. The BBC apologized to President Donald Trump on Thursday for editing his speech, but rejected the basis for his defamation claim. (Hannah McKay, Reuters)

1 photo
Save Story

LONDON — Britain's BBC apologized to Donald Trump on Thursday for editing a speech to make it look like he had advocated violence, seeking to ward off the president's threat of legal action, but the broadcaster rejected the basis for a defamation claim.

In a statement, the BBC said its chairman, Samir Shah, sent a personal letter to the White House making clear to Trump that he and the corporation were "sorry" for the edit, adding that the broadcaster has no plans to rebroadcast the Panorama documentary on any of its platforms.

"While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim," the BBC said.

The leaking of internal accusations of bias at the BBC, including in the way it edited a 2021 speech by Trump on the day his supporters overran the Capitol, has forced its top two leaders to quit and for Trump to threaten a $1 billion lawsuit.

That puts the BBC at risk of having to use money paid by its viewers to compensate the president for an error of its own making, handing more ammunition to critics at a time when growing numbers are canceling their annual license fee payment.

Trump's lawyers had told the BBC to withdraw the Panorama program, apologize to the president and appropriately compensate him for the harm caused, or face a lawsuit seeking damages of at least $1 billion.

Photos

Related stories

Most recent World stories

Related topics

BusinessPoliticsWorld
Catarina Demony
    KSL.com Beyond Business
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  