German investigation leads to arrest of Utahn accused of possessing child sex abuse material

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 13, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

 
A West Valley man has been arrested and accused of distributing videos of child sex abuse material.

A West Valley man has been arrested and accused of distributing videos of child sex abuse material. (Calypso Photo, Adobe Stock)

Save Story

WEST VALLEY CITY — An investigation that began in Germany involving the alleged distribution of child sex abuse material has led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man in West Valley City.

Carlos Daniel Muniz Cano was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of six counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Starting in June, agents with the FBI office in Salt Lake City received information from the FBI's Child Exploitation Operational Unit "regarding an investigation conducted by German law enforcement authorities that had identified a U.S.-based online account that was distributing child sexual abuse material," according to a police booking affidavit.

At least six videos of child sex abuse material were distributed from the account, the affidavit states.

Tuesday night, a search warrant was served at Muniz's residence, where he was taken into custody. When questioned, he "admitted to possessing, viewing, and distributing child sex abuse material using the … account identified by German law enforcement," according to the affidavit.

Additional electronic devices were seized and are believed to contain similar material, which could result in additional charges by prosecutors.

"Daniel admitted to viewing, possessing, and distributing child sex abuse material for the last three years," and claimed he was attracted to teen girls and that he "would likely sexually abuse a 15-year-old girl if given the opportunity," the affidavit states.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
Pat Reavy interned with KSL NewsRadio in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL NewsRadio, Deseret News or KSL.com since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  