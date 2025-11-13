German investigation leads to arrest of Utahn accused of possessing child sex abuse material

WEST VALLEY CITY — An investigation that began in Germany involving the alleged distribution of child sex abuse material has led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man in West Valley City.

Carlos Daniel Muniz Cano was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of six counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Starting in June, agents with the FBI office in Salt Lake City received information from the FBI's Child Exploitation Operational Unit "regarding an investigation conducted by German law enforcement authorities that had identified a U.S.-based online account that was distributing child sexual abuse material," according to a police booking affidavit.

At least six videos of child sex abuse material were distributed from the account, the affidavit states.

Tuesday night, a search warrant was served at Muniz's residence, where he was taken into custody. When questioned, he "admitted to possessing, viewing, and distributing child sex abuse material using the … account identified by German law enforcement," according to the affidavit.

Additional electronic devices were seized and are believed to contain similar material, which could result in additional charges by prosecutors.

"Daniel admitted to viewing, possessing, and distributing child sex abuse material for the last three years," and claimed he was attracted to teen girls and that he "would likely sexually abuse a 15-year-old girl if given the opportunity," the affidavit states.