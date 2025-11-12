'I did the right thing': Richfield mayor pleads guilty to trespassing, hunting charges

By Logan Stefanich, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 12, 2025 at 8:36 p.m.

 
Richfield Mayor Bryan Burrows submitted a plea in abeyance last week, pleading guilty to two charges related to trespassing and firing a gun near a building.

Richfield Mayor Bryan Burrows submitted a plea in abeyance last week, pleading guilty to two charges related to trespassing and firing a gun near a building. (Richfield police via Facebook)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Richfield Mayor Bryan Burrows pled guilty to trespassing and hunting crimes.
  • He must pay $690 and avoid further crimes for a year in order for charges to be dismissed.

RICHFIELD — Richfield Mayor Bryan Burrows has pleaded guilty to two charges related to trespassing and firing a gun near a building.

Sixth District Judge Mark McIff ordered Burrows to pay $690 and promise not to commit any further crimes for a year, according to a plea in abeyance agreement. If these terms are met, the charges will be dismissed after a year.

The agreement outlines the circumstances of Burrows' charges, saying he shot a deer within 600 feet of a building and entered onto a "locked, cultivated field" to retrieve the dead deer without the consent of the property owner. The charges were unlawful taking of protected wildlife while trespassing and improper discharge of a dangerous weapon, class B misdemeanors.

Burrows submitted the plea a day after last week's general election, in which he narrowly retained his mayoral position against challenger Tyson Hansen.

Burrows told KSL.com he didn't intend to do anything wrong.

"I was hunting deer and made a mistake and realized and went down and took care of it," Burrows said. "I did the right thing after I screwed up."

He said he opened a lock to go through a gate after he shot and killed the deer.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsCentral Utah
Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL.com, covering southern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  