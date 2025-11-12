'I did the right thing': Richfield mayor pleads guilty to trespassing, hunting charges

RICHFIELD — Richfield Mayor Bryan Burrows has pleaded guilty to two charges related to trespassing and firing a gun near a building.

Sixth District Judge Mark McIff ordered Burrows to pay $690 and promise not to commit any further crimes for a year, according to a plea in abeyance agreement. If these terms are met, the charges will be dismissed after a year.

The agreement outlines the circumstances of Burrows' charges, saying he shot a deer within 600 feet of a building and entered onto a "locked, cultivated field" to retrieve the dead deer without the consent of the property owner. The charges were unlawful taking of protected wildlife while trespassing and improper discharge of a dangerous weapon, class B misdemeanors.

Burrows submitted the plea a day after last week's general election, in which he narrowly retained his mayoral position against challenger Tyson Hansen.

Burrows told KSL.com he didn't intend to do anything wrong.

"I was hunting deer and made a mistake and realized and went down and took care of it," Burrows said. "I did the right thing after I screwed up."

He said he opened a lock to go through a gate after he shot and killed the deer.